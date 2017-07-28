Andover decides against railroad crossing at 167th

I cover the cities of Andover, Blaine and Ramsey. I have worked at ABC Newspapers since August 2007.

As a development is underway in the Country Oaks North neighborhood, they sought confirmation on a railroad crossing.

SW Development is expanding this neighborhood on the west end of the railroad tracks. The Ganter family owns land on the east side of the tracks. Burlington Northern Santa Fe allowed a temporary railroad crossing, but now wants it gone since SW Development completed construction of 167th Avenue west to Hanson Boulevard.

The developer had actually hoped for a new permanent railroad crossing for 167th Avenue. Andover city staff got involved in the communication flow to gauge the railroad company’s interest.

Way back in August 2015, Kristopher Swanson, manager of public projects, said BNSF would only consider an at-grade crossing at 167th if Andover would agree to remove two existing at-grade crossings within its own borders or in a neighboring community that would agree to it. He said Andover could build a bridge but having more cars crossing railroad tracks was not something BNSF was interested in.

“Since 2000 BNSF has actively sought the closure and removal of at-grade crossings across our system to promote at-grade crossing safety on BNSF’s railroad network,” Swanson said. “By doing this, BNSF has been able to significantly reduce the number of at-grade crossing collisions that occur at crossings of our railroad.”

The city is not willing to lose other railroad crossings, so there will be no new permanent at-grade crossing at 167th Avenue.

With this decision made, SW Development is able to add one more site to its Country Oaks North Third Addition, which will now include 42 lots.

“My experience has been outlots are often not managed well and they become overgrown with weeds and a gathering spot for kids horsing around. I’d like to see that outlot become a buildable lot,” Council Member Val Holthus said.

