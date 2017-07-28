Neighbors ready for block parties

Since 2013, I have primarily covered the Anoka-Hennepin and Spring Lake Park school districts as well as the city of Spring Lake Park for ABC Newspapers.

Night to Unite events are once again set to take place in neighborhoods across Anoka County the first Tuesday in August, this year as early as possible, Aug. 1. Night to Unite returns to Anoka County communities Aug. 1. File photo

Block parties, potluck dinners and more are arranged by neighborhood block captains, and after registering parties with public safety departments, firefighters, law enforcement and other public safety personnel stop by to connect with community members.

The goal is to connect neighborhoods and create safer communities.

“A neighborhood can’t be truly safe unless all the neighbors are in it together,” Anoka Police Chief Eric Peterson said. “Night to Unite facilitates that meeting.”

Hundreds of parties are planned. Blaine alone already has 138 block parties registered, according to Crime Prevention Specialist Kim Kiley.

“Night to Unite is the biggest community event in Blaine,” she said.

With so many new neighborhoods springing up in the community, “we encourage people to get to know who their neighbors are,” Kiley said.

Additionally, Night to Unite allows residents to interact with local law enforcement in a non-emergency situation.

Transformative Circle is planning a super-sized event near Coon Rapids City Hall.

Billed as the “Multicultural Night to Unite Festival,” the event aims to build on the Coon Rapids’ 2017 theme, “Building Strength through Unity,” by attracting residents from the diverse neighborhood surrounding the Coon Rapids Soccer Complex, 1821 111th Ave. NW, according to the organization.

The event will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and all are welcome.

Native American and African drumming, Mexican and Hmong music and dance, and Middle Eastern storytelling are all planned, and dishes from around the world will be served.

For more information about the event, visit www.transformativecircle.org.

To learn more about Night to Unite events being planned in your neighborhood, contact local law enforcement.

“We are always excited to be a part of these events,” Anoka County Sheriff James Stuart said. “We are happy to not just respond to community problems, but to be a partner at the table as we identify needs, work through solutions and pursue positive change together.”

