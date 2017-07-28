Notice of Court Hearings – NOTICE OF HEARING

(Minor Name Change) Minn. Stat. 259.10
State of Minnesota
County of Anoka
District Court
Judicial District: Tenth
Court File Number: 02-CV-17-3254
Case Type: Name Change
In the Matter of the Application of:
Lydia Monica Kabaka
On Behalf of:
Alana Olivia Kabaka-Travis
For a Change of Name to:
Alana Oliva Kabaka
TO: Andrew Travis
1901 244th Court NW
St. Francis, MN 55070
An Application for Name Change has been filed by Lydia Monica Kabaka for a change of name for the minor child Alana Olivia Kabaka-Travis to Alana Oliva Kabaka. A hearing on this Application will be held at Anoka County District Court on August 31, 2017, at 9:00 A.M.
You may obtain a copy of the Application for Name Change from Anoka County Court Administration 325 East Main Street, Anoka, MN 55303
If you do not appear at the scheduled hearing, the Petitioners Application for a Name Change for the minor child(ren) may be granted.
Dated: July 19, 2017
Lori Meyer
Court Administrator
By: /s/ Chantel Powers
Deputy
Published in the
Anoka County UnionHerald
July 28, August 4, 11, 2017
714714