Notice of Court Hearings – NOTICE OF HEARING

(Minor Name Change) Minn. Stat. 259.10

State of Minnesota

County of Anoka

District Court

Judicial District: Tenth

Court File Number: 02-CV-17-3254

Case Type: Name Change

In the Matter of the Application of:

Lydia Monica Kabaka

On Behalf of:

Alana Olivia Kabaka-Travis

For a Change of Name to:

Alana Oliva Kabaka

TO: Andrew Travis

1901 244th Court NW

St. Francis, MN 55070

An Application for Name Change has been filed by Lydia Monica Kabaka for a change of name for the minor child Alana Olivia Kabaka-Travis to Alana Oliva Kabaka. A hearing on this Application will be held at Anoka County District Court on August 31, 2017, at 9:00 A.M.

You may obtain a copy of the Application for Name Change from Anoka County Court Administration 325 East Main Street, Anoka, MN 55303

If you do not appear at the scheduled hearing, the Petitioners Application for a Name Change for the minor child(ren) may be granted.

Dated: July 19, 2017

Lori Meyer

Court Administrator

By: /s/ Chantel Powers

Deputy

Published in the

Anoka County UnionHerald

July 28, August 4, 11, 2017

714714