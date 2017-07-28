Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF ANDOVER

COUNTY OF ANOKA STATE OF MINNESOTA

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

The Planning and Zoning Commission of the City of Andover will hold a public hearing at 7:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as can be heard, on Tuesday, August 8th, 2017 at Andover City Hall, 1685 Crosstown Blvd. NW, Andover, to review the following request for the property located at 15825 7th Ave NW:

Public Hearing: Conditional Use Permit to allow for commercial animal training facility at 15825 7th Ave NW.

The property legally described as THAT PRT OF NW1/4 OF SE1/4 OF SEC 18 TWP 32 RGE 24 DESC AS FOL: FROM A PT 2198.46 FT (33.31 CHAINS) E SW COR OF NW1/4 OF SW1/4 OF SD SEC, TH N 2 DEG 45 MIN W, 491.04 FT (7.44 CHAINS), TH S 58 DEG E410.058 FT (6.213 CHAINS), TH N 47 DEG E 195.36 FT (2.96 CHAINS), TH N 59.5 DEG E 240.24 FT (3.64 CHAINS) TO INTER/W C/L OF CSAH NO 7 & POB, TH N ALG SD RD 75.24 FT (1.14 CHAINS), TH S 79 DEG E 174.24 FT (2.64 CHAINS), TH S 61.5 DEG E 150.48 FT (2.28 CHAINS), TH S 35 DEG E 126.06 FT (1.91 CHAINS), TH S 46.5 DEG E 213.18 FT (3.23 CHAINS) TO C/L OF CSAH NO 58 , TH SLY ALG SD C/L OF CSAH NO 58 TOINTER/W C/L OF SD CSAH NO 7, TH N TO POB, EX RDS, SUBJ TO EASE OF REC

There are several ways to participate in this process. You can attend the public hearing, send a letter, or e-mail to be added to the public record. Staff reports summarizing these items will be available prior to the meeting. Please contact Joe Janish, Community Development Director with any questions at (763) 767-5140 or [email protected]

Joe Janish, Community Development Director

