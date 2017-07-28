Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF ST. FRANCIS

COUNTY OF ANOKA

STATE OF MINNESOTA

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the St. Francis City Council will hold a Public Hearing at 6:00 pm, or as soon thereafter as can be heard, on Monday, August 7, 2017 at Independent School District #15 Central Services Office, 4115 Ambassador Blvd. NW, St. Francis, MN 55070.

The purpose of the Public Hearing is to consider the 2018-2022 Capital Improvement Plan for the City of St. Francis.

All interested parties are encouraged to attend this Public Hearing. Verbal and written testimony regarding the request will be accepted during this Hearing. Additional information regarding the request can be obtained by contacting the City of St. Francis, 23340 Cree Street NW, St. Francis, MN 55070 or by calling (763) 753-2630.

Barbara I. Held

City Clerk

Published in the

Anoka County UnionHerald

July 28, 2017

714700