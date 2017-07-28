Probates – AMENDED

NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP, APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF ANOKA

DISTRICT COURT

TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File No.: 02-PR-I7-350

In re the Estate of:

Brian Joseph Regnier,

Deceased.

It is ordered and Notice is given that on August 23, 2017 at 9:00 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 325 East Main Street, Anoka, Minnesota, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and appointment of Todd Lund, who address is 913 139th Avenue Northwest, Andover, MN 55304 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: July19, 2017

BY THE COURT

/s/ Sean T. Gibbs

Judge of Anoka County District Court

Tenth Judicial District

Published in the

Anoka County UnionHerald

July 28, August 4, 2017

715706