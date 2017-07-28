Probates – NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DESCENT OF PROPERTY

STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF ANOKA
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No.: 02-PR-17-382
John V. Halde,
Decedent.
A Petition for Determination of Descent has been filed with this Court. The Petition represents that the Decedent died more than three years ago, leaving property in Minnesota and requests the probate of Decedents last will and the descent of such property be determined and assigned by this Court to the persons entitled to the property.
Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and no objections are filed or raised, the Petition may be granted.
IT IS ORDERED and Notice is further given, that the Petition will be heard on the 29th day of August, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. by this Court at the Anoka County District Courthouse at 325 East Main Street, Anoka, MN 55303.
IT IS FURTHER ORDERED that notice of the hearing be given at least fourteen (14) days before the date of the hearing by mailing a copy of this Notice to the interested parties, and by publication, as provided by law, the last publication of which shall be at least ten (10) days before the date of the hearing.
Dated: July 20, 2017
/s/ Tammi A. Frederickson
Judge of District Court
/s/ Lori Meyer
Court Administrator
Attorney for Petitioner
Charles C. Kallemeyn, #189054
Kallemeyn & Kallemeyn
3200 Main Street N.W., Suite 370
Coon Rapids, MN 55448
(763) 427-5131
Published in the
Anoka County UnionHerald
July 28, August 4, 2017
714550