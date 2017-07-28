Probates – NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DESCENT OF PROPERTY

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF ANOKA

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File No.: 02-PR-17-382

John V. Halde,

Decedent.

A Petition for Determination of Descent has been filed with this Court. The Petition represents that the Decedent died more than three years ago, leaving property in Minnesota and requests the probate of Decedents last will and the descent of such property be determined and assigned by this Court to the persons entitled to the property.

Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and no objections are filed or raised, the Petition may be granted.

IT IS ORDERED and Notice is further given, that the Petition will be heard on the 29th day of August, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. by this Court at the Anoka County District Courthouse at 325 East Main Street, Anoka, MN 55303.

IT IS FURTHER ORDERED that notice of the hearing be given at least fourteen (14) days before the date of the hearing by mailing a copy of this Notice to the interested parties, and by publication, as provided by law, the last publication of which shall be at least ten (10) days before the date of the hearing.

Dated: July 20, 2017

/s/ Tammi A. Frederickson

Judge of District Court

/s/ Lori Meyer

Court Administrator

Attorney for Petitioner

Charles C. Kallemeyn, #189054

Kallemeyn & Kallemeyn

3200 Main Street N.W., Suite 370

Coon Rapids, MN 55448

(763) 427-5131

Published in the

Anoka County UnionHerald

July 28, August 4, 2017

714550