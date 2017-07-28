Probates – NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP, APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF ANOKA
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE COURT DIVISION
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
File No.: 02-PR-17-354
In Re: Estate of
CARISSA ELISE MIDKIFF
Deceased
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS:
It is Ordered that Notice is hereby given that on August 29, 2017, at 9:00 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at the Anoka County Courthouse, located at 325 Main Street, Anoka, Minnesota, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the formal appointment of Margaret K. OBrien, whose address is 120 Madison Street, Anoka, Minnesota, 55303, as personal representative of the Estate of the above named decedent, in an unsupervised administration. Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all acts necessary for the Estate.
Notice is further given (subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801) that ALL CREDITORS having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: July 17, 2017
/s/ Tammi A. Fredrickson
Judge of the District Court
/s/ Lori Meyer
Court Administrator
Richard M. Schultz
Attorney at Law
9201 Lexington Avenue North
Suite 1B
Circle Pines, MN 55014
(763) 784-7644
MN Atty ID #222215
Attorney for Petitioner
Published in the
Anoka County UnionHerald
July 28, August 4, 2017
714704