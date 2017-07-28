Probates – NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP, APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF ANOKA

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE COURT DIVISION

TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

File No.: 02-PR-17-354

In Re: Estate of

CARISSA ELISE MIDKIFF

Deceased

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS:

It is Ordered that Notice is hereby given that on August 29, 2017, at 9:00 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at the Anoka County Courthouse, located at 325 Main Street, Anoka, Minnesota, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the formal appointment of Margaret K. OBrien, whose address is 120 Madison Street, Anoka, Minnesota, 55303, as personal representative of the Estate of the above named decedent, in an unsupervised administration. Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all acts necessary for the Estate.

Notice is further given (subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801) that ALL CREDITORS having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: July 17, 2017

/s/ Tammi A. Fredrickson

Judge of the District Court

/s/ Lori Meyer

Court Administrator

Richard M. Schultz

Attorney at Law

9201 Lexington Avenue North

Suite 1B

Circle Pines, MN 55014

(763) 784-7644

MN Atty ID #222215

Attorney for Petitioner

Published in the

Anoka County UnionHerald

July 28, August 4, 2017

714704