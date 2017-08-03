Life Crime Briefs for Aug. 4

Charges after alleged gun incident

A Robbinsdale man has been charged with two felony counts of threats of violence after allegedly pointing a gun at a man and woman in Blaine.

Blaine police responded to the area near the intersection of 99th Avenue and Ulysses Street around 2 p.m. July 16.

A man and woman told police they were in the area to meet William Blake Rogers, 25, so he could return the woman’s cell phone, the criminal complaint states.

Rogers returned the phone, but it was damaged, so the man said they would press charges, according to the complaint. They were pulling away in their vehicle when Rogers allegedly pointed a gun at them.

Rogers later told police that he pointed an airsoft gun at them before throwing it out the window. He told police where they could find it, but they could not find it, the complaint states.

~ Olivia Alveshere

Blaine business allegedly front for drug trafficking

Two Brooklyn Center residents were charged with marijuana sale and possession in Anoka County District Court July 19.

Teng Yang, 39, and Kia Nancy Thao, 37, are scheduled to make their first court appearances on two second-degree and two third-degree controlled substance crimes Aug. 17.

In May, the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office Violent Offenders Task Force had a confidential informant purchase marijuana from Yang, according to the criminal complaint.

Law enforcement saw Yang exit K-Alterations, a business within Blaine’s Northtown Mall. Yang was carrying a package that was later exchanged with the confidential informant, the complaint states.

The contents of the package tested positive as more than 42.5 grams of marijuana, the complaint states.

On May 11, the task force executed a search warrant at K-Alterations. Both Yang and Thao were present. Detectives found garbage bags containing packages of a substance that tested positive for marijuana. The weight, including packaging, was nearly 15 kilograms, according to the complaint. Ledgers were also allegedly seized.

A search warrant on a safety deposit box registered to both Yang and Thao contained a total of $92,400, more than four times the gross income claimed in Thao’s 2016 income tax return for K-Alterations, according to the complaint.

A K-9 indicated the presence of narcotics in the safe and on the money, the complaint states.

~ Olivia Alveshere