The Blaine Traveling 13UAAA baseball team won the MBT State Championship, which was played July 14-16, going 7-1 with four come-from-behind wins. Photo submitted

Blaine continued its great season the next weekend with a third-place finish at the Gopher State Tournament of Champions.

The team, head coached by Matt Westlund, had an overall record of 41-9-1. Six of these losses were by just one run.