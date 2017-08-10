Letters to the Editor for Aug. 11, 2017

People need to believe the science

To the Editor:

I was told that the environment is too big and man can not have enough influence on it to cause it problems and government could not solve those problems anyway.

Actually we have many good examples of the opposite

Acid rain was caused by emissions of sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxide, which react with the water molecules in the atmosphere to produce acids that damage forests and waters. Lake Erie was all but dead in the 1970s, until people believed what science was telling them and congress passed laws restricting the amount of those chemicals that could be released by power plants and the environment responded. Lake Erie, among other bodies of water have renewed themselves.

Our national symbol the eagle and other birds were disappearing. Science found it was caused by DTD (Dichlorodiphenyltrichloroethane) a chemical very effective at killing off insects and man used it to produce more food. Once the public came to believe science, the government restricted DTD’s use and the Eagle has recently come off the endanger species list.

The ozone layer is a region of earth’s atmosphere that absorbs most of the Sun’s ultraviolet radiation. It was depleting and science found it was because of man’s use of chlorofluorocarbons widely used in aerosol sprays. Governments restricted it use and the ozone layer has stabilized and there is some science that says it is fixing itself.

Man can have a negative effect on the environment and government action can help solve the problems. We just need enough people to believe the science and pressure their governments. And we all have to hope we do it in time.

Mel Aanerud

Ham Lake

Focus on what we have in common

To the Editor:

Polarization by definition is division into two sharply contrasting groups or sets of opinions or beliefs. With so much turmoil and genuine threats to our safety and future, it is the enemy that will ultimately take us down as a nation. We have gone from a country where freedom of speech and thought were the tools that enabled the constructive debate, compromise and ultimately the crafting of policy and law.

It appears those days may be gone if we don’t pull ourselves back from the brink and start focusing on our commonalities as Americans, rather than highlighting our differences and dividing into one of two sides “them or us”. I say this as someone who has been an active participant in the “us vs. them” fight, but I also speak as a veteran and proud American and see that our enemies are waiting in the wings for us to self-destruct, at which point they will move in and destroy all that we represent.

For my part I apologize, but I also say it’s time to set aside the minor differences, (and they are minor when compared to North Korea’s very real nuclear threat) and work together to protect the homeland and all our citizens. We don’t have to agree on everything, in fact we only have to acknowledge we are all Americans who want what is best for our nation and more importantly our families. It’s time to stop supporting the 24/7 news media that just points out the awful, horrible and terrible. Who all fight to be first to bring it to us and work to highlight the good, and kind and empowering people and things that every day but that nobody sees.

We are at a very dangerous place and point in our nation’s history, the question is; Will we do as we have done in the past when faced with adverse events and come together “One nation, united” or will we continue down this path of polarization to our peril? I pray it’s not the latter.

Melissa Thompson

Coon Rapids