Local family donates K-9 to Sheriff’s Office

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office’s newest K-9 team, Deputy Cole Bangerter and his partner, Heinz, have completed training and are on patrol protecting and serving the citizens of Anoka County. The pair completed an extensive training program together and Heinz, a German Shepard-Malinois mix performed first in his class for his patrol skills. Paul, left, and Lisa Meunier are pictured with Deputy Cole Bangerter and K-9 Heinz. The Meuniers donated the police dog to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.Photo courtesy of ACSO

This K-9 team has a unique story and beginning. This partnership was made possible because of a generous dedicated donation to Anoka County from Lisa and Paul Meunier, residents of Ham Lake. Their donation paid the total cost of the dog and training.

Lisa Meunier’s father, Al Heinz, was a Roseville police officer for 27 years, serving as a patrol officer and investigator. Al Heinz was described as a family man, an exceptional marksman, a respected investigator, a great cop and a reliable friend to many. The dog was named Heinz as a tribute to the memory of Lisa’s father.

Paul Meunier said, “We are happy to support the Sheriff’s Office and the men and women who keep us and our neighbors safe. Heinz is Lisa’s maiden name, so the name is a tribute to her dad’s 27 years of service as a police officer. We know he would think Heinz is a cool dog.”

Sheriff James Stuart added, “We are very grateful for the generosity of the Meuniers. They haven’t just sponsored a K-9, but they have also helped to ensure we have safer communities, while creating an incredible tribute to Lisa’s father, Al Heinz. This is another example of how our desire for positive community partnerships continues to benefit everyone.”