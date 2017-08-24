Letter to the Editor

‘Toolkit’ a dangerous guide

To the Editor:

The Minnesota Department of Education has gone too far with their radical gender ideology in the so-called “Toolkit” guide they hastily passed this summer. According to the MDE’s School Safety Technical Assistance Council, biological sex now takes a back seat to self-declared gender.

This dangerous guide uses fabricated terminology such as ‘assigned sex’ — a ridiculous term that denies biology since a baby’s gender can be known during pregnancy through a simple blood test. The sex of a baby is not randomly ‘assigned’ by a doctor at birth; it is identified.

Gender reveal parties, where parents announce to friends and family the sex of their unborn baby, are all the rage. Expectant parents look forward to discovering and announcing — before the birth — whether their baby is a girl or a boy (yes, only two options). Country singer Garth Brooks recently participated in a similar event.

Garth noticed a couple in the audience with a sign that said the couple was expecting a child but they did not yet know the sex of their baby. This couple had brought the ‘gender envelope’ with them and hoped that Garth would reveal it to them in front of the entire audience. Garth took the envelope and made the announcement to the couple and everyone else in the concert hall — that the baby the woman was carrying was a girl.

The MDE’s “Toolkit,” posing as guidelines for Minnesota school districts, contains ridiculous suggestions that there are more than two sexes. Yes, your tax dollars are going toward fueling more of this gender identity nonsense all based on a phony ‘gender spectrum’ that promotes multiple genders. The “Toolkit” ignores science and common sense.

The “Toolkit” transgender guide is not a law and the Minnesota School Board Association is not backing it. School board members in Minnesota have been alerted that they do not have to adopt this.

Tell the MDE to scrap this transgender “Toolkit” and stop bullying the public into accepting this bizarre kind of thinking that is completely out of touch with reality. Our children and teachers deserve better.

Barb Anderson

Champlin