NSC asks state for $5.08M for new outdoor fields

Blaine’s National Sports Center was the second-to-last stop on the Minnesota House Capital Investment Committee’s recent three-day tour of northwest Minnesota. The Schwan’s USA CUP, a youth soccer tournament held at Blaine’s National Sports Center, welcomed 1,168 teams from across the world in 2017. File photo

During the 2018 Legislative Session, the National Sports Center is hoping to see $5.08 million from the state to allow for 12 new outdoor fields, among other projects.

Minnesota Amateur Sports Commission Executive Director Todd Johnson met with legislators Aug. 17 to remind them of the economic development made possible through sports tourism.

The commission is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, and the Schwan’s USA Cup, the NSC’s largest event, predates the commission by three years.

In July, 1,168 teams from 15 countries headed to Blaine for the second-largest youth soccer tournament in the world. Visitors – 25,000 daily during the 10-day event – contributed an estimated $35 million to the Twin Cities economy.

“It’s very clear if you go around the neighborhood to all the restaurants … they’re driven a lot by what happens here,” said Rep. Mark Uglem, R-Champlin, a member of the Capital Investment Committee. “And anybody that lives up in this neck of the woods knows you don’t go to Blaine during the Schwan’s Cup. Traffic is unbelievable.”

The tournament utilizes the NSC’s grass fields, but all 50 are used regularly by local teams, including the Loons, Minnesota’s professional soccer team.

“The problem with playing on it all the time is you beat it up,” Johnson said. “We need more fields so we can rest fields. If you want to continue to attract the elite folks, you have to have pristine fields.”

The commission runs a $15 million business at the NSC with $300,000 in annual operating dollars coming from the state. Once in awhile, the commission has to come to the state “on bended knee” for bond dollars to afford special projects like this one, Johnson said.

“It’s almost imperative that we do this,” he said.

Johnson said that in recent days he has received several emails about the quality of fields for the first time, and the fields are where the NSC makes its revenue.

The NSC cycling velodrome loses money, and the center’s eight ice rinks break even with debt service costs and large energy bills.

The velodrome will close in 2019.

“We have to be self-sustaining,” Johnson said.

The sports commission also runs the 18-hold Victory Links Course on land owned by the Metropolitan Airports Commission. Last year, 33,500 rounds of golf were completed on the course, and 10,000 of those were youth rounds, according to Johnson.

The center’s outdoor fields each cost $8,000 to service annually and take in a lot more.

About one-fourth of the commission’s revenues are made through the Schwan’s USA CUP tournament.

Soccer isn’t the only sport that uses the fields. In early August, 128 teams played Ultimate on NSC fields, and the Rugby Club 7S National Championship was held there the following weekend.

If the NSC receives $5.08 million from the state, it would build a dozen more fields between 105th and 109th avenues, farther east than current fields. To construct the fields, maintenance buildings would be demolished and rebuilt south of 105th Avenue.

A number of legislators asked Johnson how the NSC cooperates with other entities. Do residents of Minneapolis and St. Paul utilize the athletic fields and rinks, Rep. Alice Hausman, DFL-St. Paul wondered.

“You’re way the heck out here, and we worry in the city that people can’t get out here,” she said.

Johnson, who lives in St. Paul, reminded her that Blaine is only 17 miles away.

Sen. Jerry Newton, DFL-Coon Rapids, who attended the presentation last week, said it takes him just 30 minutes to drive down to St. Paul.

Before legislators headed to their final stop of the tour, Johnson invited them to have a look at the new elementary school Spring Lake Park Schools is building on former NSC land. The school purchased 11 acres at the southeast corner of 105th Avenue and Davenport Street and has permission to use additional green space and parking. The building will open ahead of the 2018-2019 school year.

“Seven hundred kids are going to be on our campus,” Johnson said. “We’re really excited about it.”

In July, the NSC has permission to use the building as its Schwan’s USA CUP headquarters.

