Life Looking Back for Sept. 15

Mayor seeks support for National Guard

Mayor Francis Fogerty of Blaine has announced support for the Minnesota Guard’s “Get Your Guard Up” recruiting campaign. Mayor Fogerty called upon local business and civic leaders to add their support to the campaign. The Guard’s August and September campaign, the most intensive mounted since elimination of the draft, is aimed at increasing statewide strength by 10 percent and bringing the local Guard unit, 47th DivArty, to full authorized strength.

– 40 years ago, Sept. 9, 1977

Highway 610 bridge coming

A 20-year dream will finally become a reality Oct. 10. On that day, the new Highway 610 bridge over the Mississippi River linking Coon Rapids and Brooklyn Park will officially open. The bridge and connecting road from TH 10-47 on the Coon Rapids side to Highway 252 in Brooklyn Park has been the subject of more than 20 years of planning, effort and pressure.

– 30 years ago, Sept. 18, 1987

Church celebrates 125th anniversary

Last weekend, Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in East Bethel celebrated its 125th anniversary with a pig roast and other festivities. The present church building is located at 1562 Viking Blvd. in East Bethel, but the original church was built in what is now the Ham Lake area. The church dates to 1872 when Rev. Auslund and a group of charter members founded a congregation. He and the members named it the Swedish Evangelical Church of Ham Lake, according to church history.

– 20 years ago, Sept. 12, 1997

• Compiled by Eric Hagen

Editor’s note: “Looking Back” is reprinted exactly as the items first appeared.