Letters to the Editor for Sept. 22

The family breakdown

To the Editor:

What a better way to control a race than to promote out-of-wedlock births. The Democrat party rewards these women with government assistance for raising babies without husbands. Seventy percent of black babies are born out-of-wedlock. In 1965 Daniel Moynihan Assistant Secretary of Labor to Lyndon Johnson warned the black family was on the verge of a complete breakdown because of the out-of-wedlock births and their dependency on welfare. This is a prescription for a life of poverty and crime.

If black lives matter to the Democrats, why don’t they promote policies that encourage blacks to get married before having babies? Fifty years of voting Democrat by black Americans has resulted in going from 23 percent of out-of-wedlock births to 72 percent. When a child is born into a single family chances of growing up in poverty are much greater.

A Brookings Institute study stated the breakdown of the black family has been the main driver of the wealth gap between whites and blacks. While Republicans promote marriage and teen abstinence, Democrats respond with mockery. White liberals see themselves as superior to blacks, that the Democrats must take care of the blacks.

Blacks remain the Democrats greatest constituents yet blacks after 50 years of voting Democrat are far worse off now than then. Democrats want blacks to remain political zombies. If blacks had good educations, husbands and good jobs why would they need the Democrat party?

Blacks continue voting Democrat and many don’t even know why except they are told the Republicans are racists. But who are the real racists and contributors to the family breakdown? The Democrats.

Tom Pavel

Lino Lakes

Be an educated voter

To the Editor:

I recently attended a meeting at which Anoka-Hennepin School District 11 Superintendent of Schools David Law spoke about the upcoming referendum. His presentation was concise and very informative.

I strongly encourage every eligible voter to educate themselves and others about the needs the referendum addresses. These are areas so important to the students now and in the future.

The last public meeting is Tuesday, Sept. 26 at Anoka High School. Go and ask questions!

If you cannot attend that meeting please look at the information on the website, ahsschools.us/FitForTheFuture, or call 763-506-3383.

Get the information for yourself and be an educated voter!

Kay Froemming

Ramsey

There is no misinformation

To the Editor:

Melissa Thompson wrote an excellent Aug. 11 letter entitled “Polarization our greatest threat.” Here she described herself as “someone who has been an active participant in the ‘us vs. them’ fight.” She graciously apologized for her part in this. Suddenly, however, in her Sept. 1 letter she reversed course and unleashed a vicious, unsubstantiated attack against Barb Anderson and the Child Protection League.

She accused Ms. Anderson of writing a letter “filled with misinformation specifically targeting trans youth and staff who affirm them.” Really? What misinformation? Ms. Thompson conveniently omits offering any evidence of misinformation. Why? Because there is none.

It’s time to have a rational discussion about the facts related to ‘transgenderism.’ For starters, ‘transgender’ children are suffering from a mental illness called gender dysphoria—formerly known as gender identity disorder. Some mistakenly think they were born with a brain of the opposite sex. Scientifically speaking, there is no such thing and adults should never affirm this in a child. When a person believes they are someone they are not, it is a mental disorder.

Gender dysphoria is treatable and curable in many cases. Most children grow out of this passing phase if they are not affirmed in their fantasy by misguided adults. However, if adults around them reinforce this confused thinking, the disorder will persist and cause problems for the child down the road.

For instance, if a boy thinks he’s a girl, his parents and caring adults need to help him understand that this is not true; he is a boy. That is how God made him and his DNA confirms it. Every cell of his body is male. He will always be a boy.

To affirm gender confusion, however, will set a child on a dangerous path of life-long toxic cross-sex hormones and possible gender reassignment surgery down the road (a nice term for removing the genitals)—followed by an extremely high suicide rate.

No one can change their sex—not ever. To teach a child otherwise is child abuse.

Ms. Thompson, you need to look at the facts and stop the personal attacks.

Carol Manske

Ramsey

Generosity is still alive

To the Editor:

A few weeks ago, on my birthday, I chose to eat at Red Lobster along with about 20 other gals from our “Aquabelles” group from Lifetime Fitness Club. We had great food and great service when at the end, we asked for each of our checks.

We were then told our meals all were paid for. Who this person was, we have no idea, but we so appreciated your generosity and want to thank you from the bottom of our hearts. I hope you reads this. Thank you, thank you.

Phyl Erickson

Coon Rapids