Anna Dirkswager to run for Anoka-Hennepin School Board

Anna Dirkswager is announcing her candidacy for the Anoka-Hennepin School Board for which the election is Nov. 7. Anna Dirkswager

Dirkswager is running in District 4, which includes northern Andover, Ham Lake, Nowthen, Oak Grove and northeastern Ramsey.

“As a parent with two daughters who will attend the Anoka-Hennepin schools for years to come, I am committed to ensuring that our schools maintain their academic rigor and that all kids in the district are set up to be successful in school,” she said.

Dirkswager, a resident of Andover for the past eight years and active community member, is particularly concerned with ensuring school safety, reducing class sizes, supporting modern technology and ensuring fiscal transparency.

“The Anoka-Hennepin School District is one the state’s fastest growing districts, and the average high school class size is 40 students. Overcrowded schools should not rob our kids of the education they need. We need smart and thoughtful planning to accommodate our growing district and make efficient and transparent use of financial resources,” she said.

Dirkswager, a working parent with experience in the private, government and nonprofit sectors, earned her bachelors degree from Saint Mary’s University in environmental biology and an MS from the University of Minnesota where she focused on natural resource economics. She has nine years of experience working with the Minnesota Legislature, and she currently serves as a commissioner on Andover’s Open Space Commission. She has also served on the Finance Committee as a board member for a Minnesota nonprofit, The Minnesota Project.

When asked why she decided to run in this year’s election, Dirkswager said, “Look, my kids are going to go to school here, and my community’s kids go to school here. I decided there isn’t anything more important than being involved in my child’s education, and rather than trust that someone else will make good decisions on our behalf, I decided I would run and do it myself.”