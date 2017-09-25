Allen Roy Harron, of Grasston, passed away on Saturday, September 23, 2017 at his home. He was 61 years old.

Allen was born on June 12, 1956 in Virginia, Minnesota to parents Joseph and Jeannette (Walker) Harron. Allen was the fifth of six children and grew up in Mareno, CO until he was in the sixth grade. The family moved to Wapato, WA until Allen was fourteen before moving to White Bear, MN. At age sixteen, Allen moved again to Zimmerman and attended Elk River High School, graduating in 1974.

Allen met his wife, Julie Kronschnabel in 1973 and after graduation, they moved to Sterling, CO. On October 21, 1975, they were united in marriage in Brush, CO. They were blessed with the birth of their daughter Ragena in 1976. A year later, the family moved back to Minnesota and Allen began working at Hoffman Engineering. After 39 years of work, Allen retired in December of 2016.

Allen was a good father to this daughter and they went everywhere together; enjoying motorcycle rides and fishing trips. He loved the outdoors and looked forward to hunting season with brothers and uncles every year. He especially loved hunting with his niece Ashley. Allen bought land for their home and made sure there was enough hunting land out back. He was the kind of man who would drop everything to help anyone in need. He will be greatly missed.

Allen is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Wayne and Delbert; nephews Joey and Ronnie; and mother-in-law Shirley Kronschnabel.

He is survived by his wife, Julie; daughter Ragena (Shawn) O’Neill; grandsons Easton Willenbring and C.J. O’Neill; siblings, Don (Debbie) Harron, Jean (Jim) Gudmundson, and Joyce Harron; father-in-law, Leo Kronschnabel of Grasston; many nieces, nephew, cousins, and friends.

A Gathering of Friends will be held from 1- 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 30, 2017at the Akkerman Ingebrand Funeral Home in Mora. Condolences may be posted at www.aifuneralhome.com.