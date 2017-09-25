Anoka PD to host ‘Coffee with a Cop’

Mandy has been with ABC Newspapers since 2007, when she joined the staff as the editor of the Anoka County Union. She has been the managing editor of the UnionHerald and Blaine Spring Lake Park Life since 2014.

On the heels of a successful Cookout with a Cop event, the Anoka Police Department is hoping to make more community connections. The Anoka Police Department plans to continue making connections with the community by implementing the “Coffee with a Cop” program. File photo

Last month more than 200 people attended the cookout at Akin Riverside Park, an event Chief Eric Peterson said he couldn’t have been more pleased about. The department is already planning to make it an annual event, which will be held in a different neighborhood park next summer.

But the department won’t be waiting that long to keep fostering those community connections.

Next month, Anoka officers will join the roster of many other area departments in hosting “Coffee with a Cop.”

The first will be held Wednesday, Oct. 4, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Dunn Brothers Coffee, 3841 St. Francis Blvd., Anoka.

“This is a sit down conversation where one or two officers are accessible to the public,” Peterson said.

He hopes to hold the meetings monthly at several other coffee shops and restaurants throughout the winter.

It will be an opportunity for a coffee shop’s clients to, “sit and chat about what’s going on and what we can do better,” Peterson said.

Businesses interested in hosting “Coffee with a Cop” should contact the Anoka Police Department.

Peterson sees these informal meetings as a way to uphold the department’s mission of reducing the fear of crime in Anoka.

“This is one of many efforts I intend to bring the police department closer to the community,” he said.

[email protected]