Donald R. Duerr

Loving Husband, Father, Grandfather & Great-Grandfather

Donald Duerr, age 88 of Anoka, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Sept. 25, 2017.Preceded in death by parents, Roman and Veronica; and brother, Robert.Survived by loving wife of 66 years, Miriam; children, Pamela Spohn, Penny (Jim Briese), John (Carol), Tom (Liz), Jennifer (Tom) Gustafson, Mike (Betty); grandchildren, Cheryl, Michelle, Phillip, Marriah, Emma, Brianne, Jared, Emily, Sara, Jessica, Daina, Danielle, Kristina and Anthony; 14 great-grandchildren; brother, Jim; loving relatives and friends.Don served in the MN National Guard during the Korean Conflict. He retired after 25 years from Target Corporation; ending his career as a District Manager. Don was proud of his involvement with Target’s development from its earliest days. He opened some of the first Target Stores outside of MN. Don was an avid golfer and poker player. He took his civic duties seriously, serving as a city councilman, and on a number of community and church boards. Don and Miriam enjoyed over 25 snowbird seasons in Winter Haven, FL. Above all, Don was a devoted husband and father; he always put his family first.Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., Monday, Oct. 2 with visitation one hour prior, all at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, 525 Jackson St. at Fifth Ave., Anoka. Interment at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation. www.pulmonaryfibrosis.orgGEARHART ANOKA CHAPEL 763-421-4347www.GearhartAnokaChapel.com