Life Looking Back for Sept. 22

Blaine council considers rezoning request

Blaine City Council held a first reading on a request by Paster Enterprises to rezone approximately 35 acres from single residence to light industrial on the south side of Flowerfield Road between Hamline and Griggs St., Sept. 15.

– 40 years ago, Sept. 23, 1977

TIF for outdoor amphitheater

The Blaine City Council voted 5-2 Sept. 17 to establish a 25-year tax increment financing (TIF) district for a 97-acre parcel of land that is the land for the proposed outdoor amphitheater, with Councilmembers Pete Lundin and Ron Clark voting against it.

– 30 years ago, Sept. 25, 1987

Northtown Mall celebrates 25th anniversary

From 38 stores when it opened on Oct. 12, 1972, Northtown Mall has aged and grown gracefully over the past 25 years – right alongside the surrounding communities it serves. The mall, which now boasts almost 100 stores, will be marking its silver anniversary this weekend with a celebration comprised of a variety of attractions, contests and entertainment.

– 20 years ago, Sept. 19, 1997

• Compiled by Eric Hagen

Editor’s note: “Looking Back” is reprinted exactly as the items first appeared.