NorthStar Watermedia exhibition comes to Blaine

The NorthStar Watermedia National Exhibition will be on display at Blaine City Hall Oct. 2-31.
The juried exhibition attracts entries from across the nation.
Sixty-three of 225 submissions have been selected and will be on display at City Hall, 10801 Town Square Drive NE, next month. A reception and awards ceremony will be Sunday, Oct. 15, from 2-4 p.m. More than $8,000 in awards will be distributed at that time.
Entries were judged by David Feinberg, an artist, curator and University of Minnesota professor of fine arts.