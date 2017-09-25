NorthStar Watermedia exhibition comes to Blaine

Since 2013, I have primarily covered the Anoka-Hennepin and Spring Lake Park school districts as well as the city of Spring Lake Park for ABC Newspapers.

The NorthStar Watermedia National Exhibition will be on display at Blaine City Hall Oct. 2-31. “Sun Sparkled” By Kerry Kupferschnidt

The juried exhibition attracts entries from across the nation.

Sixty-three of 225 submissions have been selected and will be on display at City Hall, 10801 Town Square Drive NE, next month. A reception and awards ceremony will be Sunday, Oct. 15, from 2-4 p.m. More than $8,000 in awards will be distributed at that time.

Entries were judged by David Feinberg, an artist, curator and University of Minnesota professor of fine arts.

