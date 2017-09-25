State legacy dollars for Anoka County park projects

Five contracts were approved by the Anoka County Board Sept. 12 to spend $1.76 million in state legacy parks and trails grants on the county’s park system.

The agreements with the Metropolitan Council will fund five county projects including two in Bunker Hills Regional Park and one in Rice Creek Chain of Lakes, plus a new staff position within the parks and recreation department and continuation of a contract with the Conservation Corps of Minnesota.

The largest grant, $600,000, will pay for the reconstruction of the Bunker Beach parking lot and trail improvements within Bunker Hills Regional Park.

According to John VonDeLinde, county parks and community services division manager, the Bunker Beach parking lot constructed in 1987 is in need of major repairs with the reconstruction project grinding up the existing surface and using it as the base for new paving.

In addition, a number of trail segments within the regional park are 30 years old and need repaving, VonDeLinde said in an interview following the meeting.

This work will be done in 2018, he said.

A second contract totaling $350,000 will construct two outdoor gathering areas at the regional park’s activity center with work to be completed by Memorial Day 2018, according to VonDeLinde.

One of the new outdoor gathering areas will be a 100-person capacity outdoor deck and the other will create a shaded patio area by demolishing the unused greenhouse adjacent to the activity center, VonDeLinde said.

“The activity center has very strong use as a meeting facility with so many summer events such as weddings, family reunions and corporate meetings and no place for them to take place outside,” he said.

He envisions the new outdoor gathering area to be used on a seasonal basis, May through October, VonDeLinde said.

The project at Rice Creek Chain of Lakes Regional Park will reconstruct a portion of Aqua Lane with a budget of $350,000 from the grant dollars.

According to VonDeLinde, Aqua Lane is the entrance road to the county’s Chomonix Golf Course within the regional park as well as to a parking lot for canoe/kayak access to Rice Creek.

“This road is about 30 years old and needs to be reconstructed,” VonDeLinde said.

Work will take place this fall, he said.

Using state parks and trails legacy dollars, the county has hired the Conservation Corps Minnesota to work in the regional park system for the past six years and the new $300,000 contract will enable that partnership to continue in 2018 and 2019.

A five-person young adult work crew comprising people interested in natural resources, parks management and forestry careers plus a supervisor perform parks maintenance and natural resources-related projects over a 10-month period, according to VonDeLinde.

Some of the crew’s projects have included trail maintenance, tree planting, controlled burns, removing invasive plant species, resource restoration and small building construction, VonDeLinde said.

“Their work has been of great benefit to the county regional parks system,” he said.

State legacy funds totaling $160,000 will be used by the county for a new communications and outreach specialist to “engage underserved populations and connect people to the county park system,” VonDeLinde said.

A person has been hired and the contract with the Metropolitan Council means that the position is funded for state fiscal year 2018, which began July 1 this year, and fiscal year 2019, he said.

According to VonDeLinde, the specialist will be going out into the community to promote the county parks system and encourage people to use it.

The staffer will be meeting with community support groups, community service organizations, places of worship, veterans groups, schools and chambers of commerce as well as representing the county parks system at community events, programs in city parks and library activities, VonDeLinde said.

“We average four million visitors to our regional parks each year, double the number from 15 years ago, and we want that trend to continue,” he said.

But the county realizes that there are barriers and challenges to some people going to the parks and the goal is to mitigate those, VonDeLinde said.

The parks and trails legacy grant program was created after Minnesota voters passed the Clean Water, Land and Legacy Amendment to the state Constitution in 2008 that imposed a 3/8 of 1 percent sales tax for 25 years.