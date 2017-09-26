Coon Rapids plans to reconstruct 8.9 miles of city streets in 2018

A reconstruction program covering 8.9 miles of residential streets is planned by the city of Coon Rapids in 2018.

Assistant City Engineer Mark Hansen unveiled the program, which will be split into two projects and cost an estimated $6.9 million, at a Coon Rapids City Council work session Aug. 22.

Council members offered no objections to the plan, nor to the timeline detailed by Hansen.

All streets proposed for reconstruction range from 27 to 50 years old and are rated in poor or very poor condition, according to Hansen.

“They have lots of cracks and potholes and the seal coating is wearing off,” Hansen said.

While the streets have been identified for reconstruction, staff is currently reviewing the condition of curb, sidewalk, driveway aprons, storm sewer, sanitary sewer and watermain in all the areas, he said.

Indeed, the projects not only upgrade the streets, but also replace damaged curbs and driveway panels, storm and sanitary sewer manholes, valves and water hydrants, Hansen told council.

The first project of 4.7 miles will impact 29 streets mainly between Foley Boulevard and University Avenue north of 101st Avenue to Northdale Boulevard that were not reconstructed during this year’s program, but there will also be streets reconstructed west of Foley in an area north of Aspen Park, according to Hansen.

This project will also include watermain replacements on 103rd and 104th avenues where a lot of watermain breaks have taken place, Hansen said.

Streets affected are 112th Lane from Foley to cul-de-sac, 112th Lane from Northdale Boulevard to cul-de-sac, 111th Avenue from Foley to Dogwood Street, Dogwood from 110th to 111th lanes, Cottonwood Circle from Northdale to cul-de-sac, Cottonwood Street from Butternut Street to Northdale, Cottonwood from Northdale to cul-de-sac, Butternut from Northdale to University Avenue, 109th Lane from Butternut to cul-de-sac, Cottonwood from 108th Avenue to cul-de-sac, 108th from Foley to cul-de-sac, Dogwood from Egret Boulevard to 108th, 107th Lane from Foley to cul-de-sac, Butternut Circle from Egret to cul-de-sac, Goldenrod Street from Egret to 106th Avenue, 106th from University Avenue to cul-de-sac, 105th Lane from Foley to University Avenue, 105th Avenue from Holly Street to Foley and Foley to Dogwood, 105th Avenue from Holly to cul-de-sac, 104th Lane from Juniper Street to cul-de-sac, 104th from Foley to Dogwood, Juniper from 104th Lane to 105th Avenue, Ilex Circle from 104th to cul-de-sac, Holly from 105th to cul-de-sac, Goldenrod from 104th to cul-de-sac, 104th Avenue from Foley to Dogwood, 103rd Avenue from Dogwood to cul-de-sac, 102nd Lane from Foley to Dogwood and Cottonwood from 101st Avenue to cul-de-sac.

This project has a cost estimate of $4.1 million with $2.7 million coming from the street reconstruction fund, $225,000 from the storm water utility fund, $1.1 million from the water system maintenance fund and $75,000 from the sanitary sewer maintenance fund, Hansen said.

According to Hansen, the second project covering 4.2 miles will affect three small portions of the city – the business and residential area north of Highway 10 and east of Round Lake Boulevard, the residential area west of Crooked Lake Boulevard across from Morris Bye Elementary School and streets south of Coon Rapids Boulevard and north of Mississippi Drive west of Anoka-Ramsey Community College.

The 20 streets involved are 131st Lane from Round Lake Boulevard to Silverod Street, Silverod from 129th Avenue to 131st, Marigold Street from Northdale to 129th, 129th from Silverod to Northdale, 129th from Northdale to Lily Street, Lily from 129th to 131st, 121st Avenue from Crooked Lake Boulevard to Jonquil Street, 120th Avenue from Eidelweiss Street to Jonquil, 119th Lane from Eidelweiss to Jonquil, 119th Avenue from Crooked Lake Boulevard to Jonquil, Jonquil from 119th to 121st avenues, Eidelweiss from 119th to 121st avenues, Crooked Lake Boulevard service road from 119th to 121st, 118th Lane from Crooked Lake to Northdale boulevards, 115th Avenue from Zea Street to cul-de-sac, 115th from Silverod to Undercliff streets, 114th Lane from Round Lake Boulevard to Pheasant Ridge Drive, Undercliff from 114th Lane to 115th Avenue, Silverod from 114th to 115th and Pheasant Ridge Drive from Coon Rapids Boulevard to Mississippi Drive.

The $2.8 million estimated cost of this project is broken down to $2 million from the street reconstruction fund, $180,000 from the storm water account, $575,000 from the water system fund and $60,000 from the sanitary sewer fund, Hansen told the council.

Hansen anticipates that $1.4 million or 20 percent of the overall program cost of $6.9 million will come from assessments against benefiting properties, he said.

Preliminary proposed assessment rates recommended by Hansen are $1,909.53 per lot for single-family homes, $23.87 a front foot for duplexes, townhouses and apartments, $47.73 a front foot for commercial properties and $62.05 a front foot for industrial properties.

“Assessments are projected to go up 3.6 percent from 2017 based on the construction cost index,” Hansen said.

In the timetable proposed by Hansen, the council will be asked to order preparation of feasibility reports and plans at its Sept. 19 meeting with the first round of neighborhood meetings for affected property owners set for Oct. 10 and 12.

At its Nov. 21 meeting, the council will accept the feasibility reports and order the public/assessment hearings for Feb. 20, 2018.

Prior to the public and assessment hearings, staff will schedule a second round of neighborhood meetings in January and following the Feb. 20 hearings, the council will be asked to order the projects, approve plans and specifications and order bids.

Under Hansen’s proposed timetable, the council is scheduled to award contracts and approve the assessments at its April 17, 2018 meeting with construction to take place from May to September 2018.