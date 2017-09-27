Blaine High School crowns homecoming royalty

Since 2013, I have primarily covered the Anoka-Hennepin and Spring Lake Park school districts as well as the city of Spring Lake Park for ABC Newspapers.

Blaine High School kicked off homecoming week with a coronation ceremony the morning of Sept. 25.

Seniors Byron Bynum and Sofia Bentgamicha were crowned king and queen.

Joining them on homecoming court were Brian Broos, Kaylee Burkett-Behun, Dashaun Curtis, DeAnna LeMire, Connor Melton, Tyler Ososki, Kelly Urman, Peyton Wolf, Jack Yozamp and Ava Zoschke.

Madison Schmitt, McKenzie Kneefe and Caitlin Sparks performed.

A juniors-versus-seniors powderpuff football game was scheduled to occur the evening of Sept. 25, but was postponed until Wednesday, Sept. 27, with inclement weather.

The Bengals varsity football team plays Champlin Park in the homecoming game Sept. 29.

In the days leading up to the big game, students participate in spirit days, dressing up for Get Up and Go Day, USA Day, College Day, Class Color Day and Bengal Spirit Day.

A pep fest fires up students the morning of Sept. 29, and a parade will wind from Jefferson Park to the Blaine High School stadium at 6 p.m. that evening.

The game begins at 7 p.m.

A semi-formal dance will be held in the high school cafeteria Saturday, Sept. 30.

