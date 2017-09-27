Education

Blaine High School crowns homecoming royalty

By
Staff Writer
Blaine High School kicked off homecoming week with a coronation ceremony the morning of Sept. 25.

Seniors Byron Bynum and Sofia Bentgamicha were crowned king and queen.

Joining them on homecoming court were Brian Broos, Kaylee Burkett-Behun, Dashaun Curtis, DeAnna LeMire, Connor Melton, Tyler Ososki, Kelly Urman, Peyton Wolf, Jack Yozamp and Ava Zoschke.

Madison Schmitt, McKenzie Kneefe and Caitlin Sparks performed.

A juniors-versus-seniors powderpuff football game was scheduled to occur the evening of Sept. 25, but was postponed until Wednesday, Sept. 27, with inclement weather.

The Bengals varsity football team plays Champlin Park in the homecoming game Sept. 29.

In the days leading up to the big game, students participate in spirit days, dressing up for Get Up and Go Day, USA Day, College Day, Class Color Day and Bengal Spirit Day.

A pep fest fires up students the morning of Sept. 29, and a parade will wind from Jefferson Park to the Blaine High School stadium at 6 p.m. that evening.

The game begins at 7 p.m.

A semi-formal dance will be held in the high school cafeteria Saturday, Sept. 30.

Dashaun Curtis congratulates Byron Bynum, who was just crowned homecoming king. Photos by Olivia Alveshere Sofia Bentgarmicha has a strong reaction after being crowned homecoming queen. Byron Bynum and Sofia Bentgarmicha, Blaine High School’s 2017 homecoming king and queen, march around the field house. Caitlin Sparks performs her original song, “Storytellers.” From left to right, Peyton Wolf, DeAnna LeMire, Kaylee Burkett-Behun, Ava Zoschke and Kelly Urman were nominees for homecoming queen, along with Sofia Bentgarmicha, not pictured, who won the crown. The 2017 Blaine High School homecoming court smiles during pictures following the coronation ceremony Sept. 25. Byron Bynum and Sofia Bentgarmicha were crowned king and queen. Madison Schmitt performs “Love on the Brain.” Sam Nesdahl escorts Kelly Urman. Dashaun Curtis asked his mom, Jeanine Curtis, to walk with him during Blaine High School’s coronation Sept. 25. Peyton Wolf is escorted by her father, Tim Wolf. Ava Engler escorts Tyler Ososki. Tenzin Jampa escorts Sofia Bentgarmicha. DeAnna LeMire escorts Brian Broos. Connor Melton is escorted by Bella Erne. Ava Zoschke is escorted by Connor Nadeau. Blaine High School students Chali Yang and Olivia Bergerson serve as masters of ceremonies at the homecoming coronation Sept. 25. McKenzie Kneefe sings “Dancing on My Own.” Jack Yozamp is escorted by Leyna Do. Kaylee Burkett-Behun is escorted by Jonathan Coello. Byron Bynum is escorted by Gabby Rosenthal.
