Blaine officers to work security for Super Bowl events

The Minnesota Vikings had once considered a Blaine property for its new stadium before it decided on staying in Minneapolis. But while the Super Bowl won’t be coming to Blaine, the Blaine Police Department will still be helping with event security.

The Blaine Police Department, with consent given by the Blaine City Council, has offered up to eight police officers. All overtime wages and benefits will be covered by the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee, according to Dan Szykulski, Blaine’s interim police chief.

Blaine is one of many cities that is helping out with event security. Coon Rapids recently agreed to help out, for example.

While Super Bowl 52 on Feb. 4, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium is the main event, host committees for metropolitan areas hosting the Super Bowl always organize many events during the week leading up to the game.

Blaine has been told that events will take place between Jan. 26 and Feb. 4, 2018, not only in Minneapolis, but in Bloomington and St. Paul as well.

Szykulski said the law enforcement command group, led by the Minneapolis Police Department, is in the process of finding out how many officers would be available to help with security so the final confirmation on how many Blaine officers will be needed and what events they will be at will come at a later date.

Closer to home, Szykulski said the Blaine Police Department has already been talking with the Metropolitan Airports Commission about the level of security that will be needed at the Anoka County-Blaine Airport for the week leading up to the Super Bowl because the Twin Cities reliever airports will handle more traffic during this time period.

