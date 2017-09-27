Blaine resident featured in Vietnam War documentary

I cover the cities of Andover, Blaine and Ramsey. I have worked at ABC Newspapers since August 2007.

TPT-Twin Cities PBS will be sharing the stories of Minnesotans who served during the Vietnam War, including that of Blaine resident Ken Plant. As the Army Reserve Association’s public affairs officer in Minnesota, Ken Plant (center) showcased local soldiers and the Battlefield History Team in the 2017 Blaine Festival parade. Submitted photos

“The Telling Project: Minnesota Remembers Vietnam” premiers this Friday, Sept. 29 at 8 p.m. on TPT 2. It airs again at 2 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30 and at 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1.

From 1969 to 1974, Plant was part of the Marine Corps’ public affairs unit. He worked as a journalist and photographer was shared with the U.S. media. But he also had a covert role in documenting locations and people to help the military prepare for Top Secret missions, some which are still classified.

Plant continued to serve in a public affairs role with the U.S. Army from 1983 until his retirement in 2016. Today, he is a member of four organizations that assist veterans. He has also brought World War II veterans to classrooms to share stories about what it was like to serve and how technology the military uses has evolved over the years.

Other Minnesotans who are sharing their stories include Army nurse Mary Beth Crowley, Army pilot Ray Wilson, Navy cook Kenneth Sholes and Kang Vang, who was born in a refugee camp in Thailand and whose father served during the Secret War that took place in Laos during the Vietnam War. The CIA had recruited the Hmong to fight against communism in this country.

Vang produced a documentary called “America’s Secret War” that will premiere on TPT 2 Twin Cities next Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 8 p.m. The show will air again on Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 2 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 5 at 9 p.m. and Friday, Oct. 6 at 3 a.m.

The documentaries will be available online after they air.

Beyond the shows, TPT-Twin Cities PBS is encouraging others who lived during the Vietnam War era to share their stories on the Minnesota Remembers Vietnam Story Wall whether they were a veteran, a family member of a veteran, am immigrant, a refugee or an activist. Stories can be submitted by visiting www.mnvietnam.org/share-your-story.

Ken Plant’s story

Plant was drafted in 1969 and joined the Marine Corps. He was injured during training and was assigned to a Public Affairs Unit. He was part of the Force Troops and covered a wide range of stories including military operations in Vietnam and protests in Washington D.C.

He started his service in the Atlantic for a year before he was assigned to the Western Pacific Public Affairs division which also covered China, Korea and the Philippines.

However, Plant is not officially a veteran of the Vietnam War since he was not in the country for long enough periods of time. He would go in quickly to do his job and leave the country.

Media coverage of the Vietnam War was unlike any previous conflict America was involved with.

“America finally got to see the war in full color and what was going on,” he said. “It launched some major demonstrations on why we were there. It shouted real questions that needed to be answered.” Ken Plant, of Blaine, was a correspondent for the Marine Corps from 1969 to 1974 and later would serve in the U.S. Army’s public affairs department from 1983 to 2016.

Plant sees this as a positive that Americans got to see and can still see what war looks like.

He would later join the U.S. Army in 1983 as a public affairs and safety officer. He retired in 2016 as a chief of public affairs and is a member of four organizations that help veterans, including the Marine Corps Combat Correspondent Association, Disabled American Veterans, the American Legion and the Army Reserve Association.

The Telling Project is a performing arts non-profit organization that gives veterans a theater stage to share their stories. More information and video clips can be found at www.thetellingproject.org.

Plant said this will be the third time he has participated with The Telling Project. He has gone to college campuses and the Guthrie Theater to be among a group of veterans from all eras who share their stories.

The documentaries that TPT-Twin Cities PBS is airing in the next week was a partnership with The Telling Project.

“I think it’s a real eye-opener for the audiences,” he said.

It wasn’t until 2016, more than 40 years after the Vietnam War ended, that he opened up a box of photographs that he took during his service.

The physical and emotional scars of war had already been affecting him. As he shares in “The Telling Project: Minnesota Remembers Vietnam,” he suffers from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

He’s had three surgeries in the last three months alone. On one covert mission, he was captured and buried alive. He was able to crawl out of his grave and escaped to a village where he knocked on doors until someone came to his rescue. This left stone in his spine that caused nerve damage.

He had a spinal stimulator implanted, which he controls with an iTouch watch. He can now walk up stairs and steep hills without the assistance of braces and canes.

“Technology today is just amazing,” he said.

Talking not only heals Plant’s emotional wounds, but he has met veterans who were listening in the audience and wanted to share their stories. And it better inform civilians, many whom may not know anybody who serves in the armed forces.

“It’s a link between the community and veterans for veterans to share their stories,” he said.

