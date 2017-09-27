Blaine, Spring Lake Park police reports

BLAINE

Theft, Burglary

• On Sept. 8 in the 100 block of Northtown Drive NE, a woman was arrested for shoplifting and possession of a controlled substance.

• On Sept. 8 in the 1800 block of 111th Avenue NE, a burglary from a garage was reported.

• On Sept. 8 in the 1100 block of Jefferson Street NE, a bike was stolen.

• On Sept. 8 in the 1200 block of Tyler Street NE, a delayed burglary report was made. Someone shattered a window to get into a rental unit.

• On Sept. 10 in the 4300 block of 123rd Circle NE, a forced entry residential burglary was reported.

• On Sept. 11 in the 1000 block of Baltimore Street NE, a man was cited for shoplifting.

• On Sept. 11 in the 600 block of Northtown Drive NE, two men were arrested for stealing from Burlington Coat Factory.

• On Sept. 11 in the 100 block of Northtown Drive NE, a man reported that his bike was stolen while it was locked up at the transit hub.

• On Sept. 12 in the 1200 block of Central Avenue NE, a theft of tools was reported.

• On Sept. 12 in the 9300 block of Jamestown Street NE, a theft from vehicle was reported.

• On Sept. 13 in the 200 block of Northtown Drive NE, a man was arrested for shoplifting from five stores.

Criminal Property Damage

• On Sept. 12, damage to property cases were reported in the 1000 block of University Avenue NE and in the 700 block of 109th Avenue NE.

Miscellaneous

• On Sept. 13 in the 1200 block of Edison Street NE, someone reported that she was the victim of a scam after posting an item for sale on Craigslist.

SPRING LAKE PARK

Theft, Burglary

• On Sept. 12 in the 8400 block of Sunset Road NE, a vehicle was reported stolen.

• On Sept. 15 in the 600 block of Ballantyne Lane NE, plants were reported stolen.

Property Damage

• On Sept. 11 in the 1300 block of 81st Avenue NE, damage to a police squad was recorded.

• On Sept. 11 at the intersection of 81st Avenue NE and Highway 65 NE, a two-vehicle property damage crash occurred.

• On Sept. 12 in the 8200 block of Central Avenue NE, a hit-and-run property damage crash occurred.

• On Sept. 12 in the 8000 block of Buchanan Street NE, property damage was reported.

• On Sept. 13 in the 1100 block of 81st Avenue NE, a property damage crash occurred.

• On Sept. 15 in the 1100 block of 81st Avenue NE, damage to a police squad was recorded.

Assault

• On Sept. 8 in the 8200 block of Able Street NE, an assault was reported.

• On Sept. 12 at the intersection of 81st Avenue NE and Buchanan Street NE, an assault was reported.

• On Sept. 15 in the 1500 block of Ballantyne Lane NE, an assault was reported.

Miscellaneous

• On Sept. 8 in the 1100 block of 81st Avenue NE, a runaway juvenile was reported.

• On Sept. 10 in the 500 block of Sanburnol Drive NE, a bonfire in a park was reported.

• On Sept. 13 in the 8400 block of Fifth Street NE, police received a report that a boy did not come home from school that day.