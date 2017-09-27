Football: Blaine breaks away from Cretin-Derham Hall

Cretin-Derham Hall had no answers throughout the night for Blaine running back Byron Bynum Jr., who celebrates his third touchdown run in the Bengals’ 34-21 win. Photo by Patrick Slack

Coming off consecutive losses, Blaine entered Friday looking for a spark.

It found one early. Make that number one early.

Blaine senior Byron Bynum Jr. carried the ball 32 times for 214 yards and three touchdowns, sparking a 34-21 home win over Cretin-Derham Hall (1-3), as the Bengals leveled their record at 2-2.

“It was very important,” Bynum Jr. said. “We had two tough losses; the last game was very close. We competed very hard. The way we worked in practice this week, we deserved to get this win.”

A week after being held to seven points, the Bengals eyed a quick start offensively.

On the first play of Blaine’s second drive, Bynum Jr. reeled off a 40-yard run.

Moments later, the Blaine offensive line created room in the open field and the dynamic running back with the wide receiver’s number and all-around game took it from there on an electric 32-yard touchdown run, the first of Bynum Jr.’s three on the night.

“Sometimes it’s just that work,” Bynum Jr. said. “In practice we work really hard. Our scout defense does really well to help us out. Just gotta compete.

“Sometimes you’ve got to realize it’s not about you. Our motto this year is ‘Family.’ Forget about me … you’ve got to do things for other people and what it takes to get a win sometimes.”

Cretin-Derham Hall would come up with an answer on a late first quarter touchdown to go ahead 7-6, then regained possession on a Blaine fumble.

But defensive back Sam Browne set Blaine up with optimal field possession with an interception on the ensuing drive, capped by a 17-yard Bynum Jr. touchdown scamper to give the Bengals a 13-7 lead.

That margin spread to 20-7 with 1:41 left before halftime, as Emmual Mensah recovered a fumble in the end zone.

The Raiders would come up with a score just 28 seconds prior to halftime, cutting Blaine’s lead to 20-14.

The game would remain tight the rest of the way.

Blaine quarterback Connor Melton scored on a 5-yard keeper late in the third quarter, with Bynum Jr. running in the two-point conversion, only for Cretin-Derham Hall to get back within a possession on a 12-yard touchdown run on the opening play of the fourth quarter.

Bynum Jr. carried in his third touchdown from seven yards out with 10:27 to play, which proved to be the final score of the night.

While four games still remain in the regular season, it was a win Blaine craved after the previous two weeks.

“This was huge,” Blaine head coach Tom Develice said. “Our kids, we challenged them through the week, we challenged our coaches through the week. There’s a lot of mental mistakes we can fix, so we challenged them to do it. The thing we’ve got to make sure we don’t do is take a step back. We’ve got to be satisfied by what we did, but not fully satisfied.”

The combination of the offense’s big night and a series of important defensive stops was at the heart of the win, and something Blaine hopes to build off of.

“I feel good because it’s a team game, and our defense feeds off of that,” Develice said. “When our offense struggles, at times they feel that pressure. So we feed off of each other. That’s what teams do, so we’re trying to build that team idea. We have a lot of tough games ahead of us, so we’ve got to keep pushing.”

Blaine also turned in an efficient night through the air, as Melton completed 10-of-14 passes to six different targets for 120 yards as the Raiders struggled to slow any aspect of the Bengals’ attack.

“We haven’t had an established run game the past two games,” Develice said. “Our two losses we were not successful running the ball. And that opens up avenues for everyone else and our receivers. We have special receivers – Sam Browne’s good, Peyton Downey’s good, Charlie Studer’s good, Jason Kaul’s good – we have guys.

“We give Byron the ball and get going, teams have to stop him. They have to. So it’s a team game. That’s what we have to understand: when one guy is doing well, that’s going to open things up for other guys.”

Blaine is home again Friday in a homecoming showdown versus Champlin Park (3-1).

The Rebels opened the season with wins over East Ridge 34-13 and Anoka 42-13. Following a 31-21 loss against St. Michael-Albertville, Champlin Park bounced back to defeat Osseo 17-16 in week four.

[email protected]