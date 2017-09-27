Football: Coon Rapids wins third in a row

Irondale entered Friday undefeated, ranked seventh in Class 5A and averaging 35 points a game. Coon Rapids senior Carter Geyer, who scored what proved to be the winning touchdown, tries to turn the corner against the Irondale defense. Photo by Bill Jones

After encountering a ferocious Coon Rapids defense and ball control offense, it left with a major dent in all three.

Coon Rapids (3-1) ground out its third win in a row, winning its homecoming clash 14-12 over Irondale (3-1).

After a scoreless first quarter, Coon Rapids cashed in on the first play of the second quarter as Myles Taylor powered into the end zone from seven yards out.

Alex Findley followed with his first of two extra points, which would ultimately prove the difference, to give the Cardinals a 7-0 lead.

Coon Rapids would drive deep into Irondale territory again later in the second, but the Knights came away with a stop, then marched back downfield for their first score with 2:50 left in the first half.

Irondale missed the extra point, though, a miscue that left the Knights trailing 7-6 and would later prove costly.

Coming out of the half, Coon Rapids moved the ball down to the Irondale 5-yard line, but faced fourth down.

With the Irondale defense crashing, Coon Rapids quarterback Tyler George delivered a shovel pass to Carter Geyer, who proved elusive enough to dart between a handful of Knights defenders and into the end zone for the score to extend the lead to 14-6.

It would remain that way until midway through the fourth quarter, when Irondale created a special teams spark, blocking a punt and returning it 42 yards for a touchdown with six minutes left.

The ensuing two-point conversion attempt came up inches short, however, leaving Coon Rapids with a 14-12 lead.

Irondale had one more chance with under two minutes to play, moving the ball to the Coon Rapids 36. The Cardinals defense stood strong, however, forcing a turnover on downs. The offense followed by picking up the first down it needed to run out the clock.

The Cardinals were able to control the time of possession most of the night, using a power running attack it has been cultivating the first half of the season.

“When you talk about running backs, we do have a stable we are going to lean on,” Edwards said. “It all starts up front. Our linemen have been really getting better and inflicting their will. We are really progressing to a place we want to be known as, we want to change that identity to a new identity as a run team, kind of a smash mouth team.”

The Cardinals have ridden that running game, as well as a defense that is averaging only 14 points per game allowed, to wins over Forest Lake, Park Center and Irondale after a narrow overtime defeat versus Chaska in week one.

“I think we progressively have gotten better,” Edwards said. “Our first game was mistake-filled and subsequently we did lose to a Chaska team that was pretty good. Our second game was kind of the same way. The kids were learning to win, but that was a very big victory for us, that was something that was great for them. Our third game we kind of put it all together.”

Coon Rapids returns to action Friday at Spring Lake Park (1-3) as it seeks its fourth win in a row.

[email protected]