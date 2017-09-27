Football: Record night extends Andover streak

Another week, another electrifying night of offense. Andover’s Andy Groebner reaches the end zone for one of his five touchdowns in Friday’s 42-26 win over Buffalo. Photo by Bob Bursaw

Andover (3-1) rolled to its third win in a row on Friday, toppling Buffalo (1-3) 42-26 on the strength of five Andy Groebner touchdowns.

Groebner took advantage of a series of goal-line touches, and an overpowering offensive line, finding cracks in the Buffalo defense time and again.

Adding in a pair of two-point conversions, Groebner accumulated a school record 34 points.

“Kind of a product of our offensive line doing a good job,” Andover head coach Rich Wilkie said. “He was a recipient of a lot of motor grading up front and he made the right cuts. He had quite a night.”

The Huskies have averaged 41.5 points per game through four contests, benefitting from a variety of playmakers.

“I think the most notable thing is just the balance between the run game and the pass game,” Wilkie said. “We haven’t had that probably since the 2013 season where we really could pound the run game. I think we’re always going to be able to throw the ball. I think what’s made the offense much more formidable is the fact we can be balanced. And the offensive line has been fantastic.”

Quarterback Connor Knoepfle added in his second week in a row of throwing three touchdown passes without an interception.

“The turnover game is also huge,” Wilkie said. “The fact that we were able to take care of the football and finish drives is huge.”

Andover’s defense limited Buffalo to one first half touchdown, helping the Huskies build an insurmountable 34-7 halftime advantage.

“We have a lot of young guys on defense,” Wilkie said. “I think it’s taken our defense a little longer to gel. But the way they’ve played the last two games, especially the last game, is where we’d hope they would be and hopefully keeps getting better. Guys are still learning.

“I think overall we’re really starting to come together as a team.”

Next up for Andover is a road game tonight at Cambridge-Isanti (2-2).

