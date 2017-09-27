Lord of Life Church to host annual wellness event Oct. 7

Lord of Life Lutheran Church is excited to host their annual Come to the Well event on Oct. 7 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Come to the Well focuses on meeting the needs of the seven factors that make up the wellness wheel through expert presenters with an intentional focus on personal renewal. The speakers will focus primarily on spiritual, emotional, intellectual, physical, social, environmental, and financial wellness through their presentations.

“Come to the Well is Jesus’ long-standing invitation to all who yearn for refreshment, life balance, improved health, and peace. It is a day set apart to speak and hear significant questions of well-being that rise out of our out-of- balance contexts. It is also the promise of shared wisdom, renewed vision and support of each other, and music that bears our lament and hope,” said David Lechelt, senior pastor at Lord of Life.

The day is broken up into four sessions, allowing you to choose what breakout presentations you would like to attend with options such as: “The Impact of Stigma & Mental Illness (teen/youth focus),” “Laughing as we Grow — Positive Parenting,” “Understanding Estate Planning and Trusts,” “Saving for the Next Big Thing,” and much more. There will also be opportunities to participate in yoga, art therapy, a drum circle and a labyrinth.

The event is $35, which includes an evening concert by Christian singer and songwriter, Sara Groves.

For more information or to register, visit www.lol.org.