Second opossum trapped in Anoka yard

Mandy has been with ABC Newspapers since 2007, when she joined the staff as the editor of the Anoka County Union. She has been the managing editor of the UnionHerald and Blaine Spring Lake Park Life since 2014.

For the second time, Anoka resident Tim Costello has caught a very unwelcome guest in his yard. Tim Costello caught the second opossum of the season in a live trap at his Seventh Avenue home. Photo by Tim Costello

On the morning of Friday, Sept. 15, Costello found an opossum in the live trap outside his Seventh Avenue home.

He had also caught an opossum earlier this month. But this second one is much larger, he said.

It’s about 14 pounds and the size of a football.

“I want people who live around here to know they’re out there,” Costello said.

Opossums are nocturnal. Costello saw his most recent capture on home security video captured in the overnight hours.

Opossums have a rat-like tail that is long and hairless.

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, when threatened, opossums click their teeth, growl and screech.

Costello said he witnessed that firsthand.

The state reports that Minnesota trappers harvest 2,000 to 8,000 opossums each year. The marsupials were once only found in the southern U.S. but have expanded their territory to Minnesota in recent years, according to the DNR.