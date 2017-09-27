Second opossum trapped in Anoka yard

For the second time, Anoka resident Tim Costello has caught a very unwelcome guest in his yard.
On the morning of Friday, Sept. 15, Costello found an opossum in the live trap outside his Seventh Avenue home.
He had also caught an opossum earlier this month. But this second one is much larger, he said.
It’s about 14 pounds and the size of a football.
“I want people who live around here to know they’re out there,” Costello said.
Opossums are nocturnal. Costello saw his most recent capture on home security video captured in the overnight hours.
Opossums have a rat-like tail that is long and hairless.
According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, when threatened, opossums click their teeth, growl and screech.
Costello said he witnessed that firsthand.
The state reports that Minnesota trappers harvest 2,000 to 8,000 opossums each year. The marsupials were once only found in the southern U.S. but have expanded their territory to Minnesota in recent years, according to the DNR.