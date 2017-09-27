UnionHerald Looking Back for Sept. 29

Patriotic Champlin

Champlin did herself proud Thursday evening in her patriotic demonstration to her drafted sons who leave for their cantonment this week.

– 100 years ago, Sept. 25, 1917

Anoka Herald

4-H Club winners home

Hartley Medin of the Crooked Lake 4-H club and Patricia Schenk of the Peggy-Peg-Aways 4-H club were the winners of the conservation trip to Itasca State Park from Anoka county.

– 75 years ago, Sept. 30, 1942

Anoka County Union

Brothers convicted of murder

Two brothers accused in the June 10 shooting death of St. Francis Police Chief Gerald Boos were found guilty of third degree murder in Anoka County District Court Wednesday. Senior 10th Judicial Judge Leonard Keyes, sentenced James Ulferts, 18, and his brother, Thomas, 17, to the Youth Conservation Commission for 25 years each. They will be sent to the Youthful Offender Unit at the Reception and Diagnostic Center at Lino Lakes.

– 50 years ago, Sept. 29, 1967

Coon Rapids Herald

A day of celebrating water

The Rum River in downtown Anoka provided the atmosphere for a celebration of water Sunday for the first Anoka Keepers of the Water Fall Water Festival. A blend of information, art and history, festival events were hosted at Riverside Park, Anoka City Hall and behind the Bridge Square Mall.

– 25 years ago, Oct. 2, 1992

Anoka County Union

• Compiled by Eric Hagen

Editor’s note: “Looking Back” is reprinted exactly as the items first appeared.