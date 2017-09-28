Area students invited to travel to South Africa

Students in grades eight through 12 and their parents and guardians are invited to attend a presentation about a summer 2018 travel program to South Africa, organized by People to People.

Megan Hennen, an eighth-grade math teacher at Jackson Middle School; Barbie Smith, a teacher on special assignment; and Tracy Ward, a secondary teaching and learning specialist for the Anoka-Hennepin School District, will be leading a group of students to Cape Town and Johannesburg, South Africa.

The trip will depart July 10, 2018, and last 15 days.

Cost is $6,490, including airfare, hotels, transportation within the country, three meals a day and all sightseeing and fees.

An information meeting for students and parents and guardians to find out details about this specific program, including planned activities, events, cost, fundraising opportunities, payment options and timelines, and to introduce Hennen, Smith and Ward will be held at Jackson Middle School, 6000 109th Ave. N, Champlin, at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1.

Please note, high school students (including those who will have completed eighth grade this school year) from all over the country can travel with the Anoka-Hennepin group, so interested participants are encouraged to pass information to relatives and friends.

For more information, visit www.peopletopeople.com.

With questions about the People to People International Student Travel Program or about the South African program itself prior to the meeting, email [email protected], [email protected] or [email protected].

As an experienced past travel leader with People to People, Ward has traveled with over 400 students safely through Australia and Europe on 10 different programs. Hennen traveled as a student with People to People. She also traveled with over 200 students safely to Greece and Northern Thailand. This is Smith’s initial travel opportunity with People to People.

This program is not sponsored directly by the Anoka-Hennepin School District. It is operated under the auspices of People to People International, a nationally-known private sector foundation created by President Dwight Eisenhower.