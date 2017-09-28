Crooked Lake Elementary celebrating 50 years

I cover the cities of Andover, Blaine and Ramsey. I have worked at ABC Newspapers since August 2007.

Crooked Lake Elementary School’s Sept. 21 community picnic brought back a lot of alumni and former staff as the school acknowledged the Andover school’s upcoming 50th anniversary.

One of the first to greet everyone was Barb Boekhoff, who taught at Crooked Lake for 29 years and retired at the end of the 2016-2017 school year. She taught every grade level with the exception of second grade. She remembers when there used to be a cow pasture behind the school.

Boekhoff also had the unique perspective of working for all four principals in the school’s history.

The most recent principal, Sam Anderson, did not start until the beginning of the 2014-2015 school year, so only three different people have led Crooked Lake Elementary for most of its history.

Each left their own legacy and had an often repeated phrase, according to Boekhoff.

Wally Johnson was the longest tenured principal. Crooked Lake Elementary opened in the fall of 1968 and he stayed until the end of the 1990-1991 school year. Boekhoff said Johnson had a knack for hiring teachers who worked well together. Anyone who worked for him would also remember that he liked to say, “The sun is always shining somewhere.”

Alan Vokaty trusted his teachers to lead and did not always care for mandates. He liked to say, “Leave my teachers alone and let them do their jobs.” He was principal from the fall of 1991 through the summer of 2003.

Cheryl Kortuem led Crooked Lake Elementary from the fall of 2003 to the end of the 2012-2013 school year. Her sign-off on daily announcements was “Make it a great day or not. The choice is yours.” Boekhoff was impressed that Kortuem could remember the names of all her students.

Kortuem wishes the four principals could have gotten together for a photo, but unfortunately this can no longer happen. Two have died; Johnson in January and Vokaty in February.

A school reunion

The Sept. 21 event drew a lot of people from Crooked Lake’s past and present. Boekhoff said they cooked 700 hot dogs and only 40 were left.

School yearbooks from different eras were on display.

“It’s fun to see them look for their place in the yearbooks,” said Karen Gibson, who taught at the school from 1985 to 2010.

Molly Vittitow, of Coon Rapids, was at the school from 1993 to 1996. She remembers that Principal Vokaty would invite students to have lunch with him and the classes would each nominate someone for that privilege. She now has a daughter in the third grade and a son who will be entering kindergarten in the 2017-2018 school year.

Kortuem remembers that Johnson used to have cookies and milk with students. More than 15 years before she became Crooked Lake’s principal, her sons Gabe and Nate had attended this school before they and their younger brothers Tommy and Jesse went to Andover Elementary School after it opened in the fall of 1988 and new school boundaries were drawn.

Teachers were “one big happy family” at Crooked Lake, Gibson said.

“Substitute teachers always wanted to come to Crooked Lake because it was such a great place to teach,” she said.

There were challenging times. The school was closed for a couple of months in 1997 when mold was discovered in the ceiling, Boekhoff said. Students were relocated to nearby facilities during the massive renovation that included replacing the roof. Places the students went included the Andover Downtown Center, Grace Lutheran Church and a school district building on Ferry Street.

Boekhoff recalled it taking a couple of days to arrange these temporary classrooms and Vokaty was able to set up field trips for students while administrators scrambled for solutions.

A personal favorite day of many past staff and students was “track and field day” when the students got to have friendly competitions.

“It was like the Olympics for the school,” Kortuem said.

There have also been strong extracurricular opportunities. Nancy Asp started an Odyssey of the Mind competition at Crooked Lake. Other schools had also started to do these problem solving competitions, which later morphed into the Destination Imagination competitions that are still happening.

Boekhoff credited the school’s Parent-Teacher Organization for getting a lot done. In the early 1980s, the PTO help raise funds for a new hockey rink and warming house and fields for baseball, football and soccer by the school.

“I think people have a lot of fond memories about Crooked Lake,” she said. “It’s been the most pleasant place to work. I feel very fortunate to have been there.”

