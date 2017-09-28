Learning about first responders at Andover Public Safety Day

I cover the cities of Andover, Blaine and Ramsey. I have worked at ABC Newspapers since August 2007.

On a scorching hot, humid afternoon, people came to the parking lot of the Andover YMCA Community Center to learn about public safety.

The Andover Fire Department and Anoka County Sheriff’s Office hosted an Andover Public Safety Day last Saturday, Sept. 23.

Visitors got to see how putting water on a grease cooking fire can cause a fire to erupt and burn everything nearby it. Keeping a lid nearby to cut off the air to a small fire is a good first step ,but it is also important have a fire extinguisher able to put out grease fires nearby.

Andover firefighters also showed how they can get a trapped person out of a vehicle involved in a crash.

Other popular attractions were climbing into a fire truck, squad car and Life Link III air ambulance helicopter, putting on a firefighter’s uniform and spraying a fire hose.

Owen Runnels, 11, of St. Francis, was thrilled to be at the open house. He wants to be a firefighter when he is an adult.

“I want to help other people in need,” he said.

[email protected]