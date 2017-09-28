State funding sought for Highway 10 projects

Anoka County wants to tap into a state funding source to help pay for a project to upgrade two signalized intersections on Highway 10 in Anoka to interchanges.

The Anoka County Board Aug. 22 approved a resolution authorizing an application for grant dollars through the Minnesota Department of Transportation state highway freight program for Highway 10 corridor improvements, specifically the intersections and Fairoak and Thurston avenues.

The grant, if approved, would add to the $7 million in federal highway funds that the city of Anoka was awarded through the 2016 Metropolitan Council regional solicitation process.

Applications were due by Aug. 31. “We expect to know if we will get the funding in December,” said County Commissioner Scott Schulte, who chairs the board’s Transportation Committee, which recommended approval of the grant request.

The county’s goal is to replace signalized intersections along Highway 10 in Anoka and Ramsey with interchanges, according to Schulte.

“Hopefully with this grant, as can remove the stop lights and reduce congestion at Fairoak and Thurston,” Schulte said.

Under the resolution, the county board states it is a willing financial contributor to the transportation improvements at Thurston and Fairoak avenues “that increase safety, mobility and economic development.”

According to Schulte, a project to construct interchanges at Fairoak and Thurston has to be ready to go in 2019 otherwise Anoka will lose the federal funding.

“We are looking at all possible funding sources, federal and state, to make this project a reality,” Schulte said.

According to the MnDOT website, its highway freight grant program goals include infrastructure and operational improvements to US highways, while “improving safety, security, efficiency and resiliency of freight transport.”

The federal America’s Surface Transportation (FAST) Act created a new funding program that provides money to Minnesota to make improvements to its highway system that benefit freight movement and MnDOT created the state highway freight program to spend those dollars, the MnDOT website states.

In late June, the board adopted a resolution of support for 2018 state bond funding for the Highway 10 corridor reconstruction, not only the two Anoka intersections but also at Sunfish Lake and Ramsey boulevards in Ramsey, as well as a request for funds through the MnDOT’s Corridors of Commerce program, which was created by the 2013 Legislature and received funding from the 2017 Legislature for construction and reconstruction projects on trunk highways in the state “to foster economic growth.”

Under the resolution, the county proposed that it issue bonds on behalf of MnDOT with the state agreeing to reimburse the county for all principle, interest and issuance costs of the bond issue.

“This would likely accelerate the implementation of improvements on the Highway 10 corridor,” the resolution stated.

The interchanges were among the recommendations of the 2014 Highway 10 Access Planning Study, which received broad support from not only the county, but partnering agencies – the cities of Anoka, Coon Rapids and Ramsey, the Minnesota Department of Transportation and the Metropolitan Council.