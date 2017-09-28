Community & PeoplePublic Safety

Still time to catch a SBM Fire Department open house

The Spring Lake Park-Blaine-Mounds View Fire Department recently held two open houses and have two more coming up.

Stations 4 and 2 held open houses on Sept. 23 and Sept. 25 respectively.

Station 1, 1710 County Highway 10, Spring Lake Park, will have its open house Saturday, Sept. 30 from 1 to 4 p.m. There will be demonstrations on vehicle extrication, tow trucks and how to extinguish a kitchen grease fire. Xcel Energy will do a demonstration on safe electricity use.

Many kids activities are also part of this open house, including a Bounce House, rock climbing wall and face painter. Law enforcement and Allina EMS will also be present to provide a more comprehensive view of public safety. The Kraus-Hartig VFW will be selling food.

Station 3, 11920 Ulysses St. NE, Blaine, will hold the final open house of the season on Saturday, Oct. 7 from 1 to 4 p.m.

The police department and Allina EMS will also be at the Station 3 open house. An air ambulance helicopter will land, weather permitting, so visitors can sit inside it. Families will also receive tips on how to safely escape their home in case there is a fire. The volunteer firefighters of the SBM Fire Department will also use the Jaws of Life to tear apart a vehicle.

Omar Al-Azzam, 3, of Blaine, poses for a picture in a miniature firefighter uniform that kids got to try on at the Spring Lake Park-Blaine-Mounds View Fire Department Station 2 open house Monday evening.