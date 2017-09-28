UnionHerald Crime Briefs for Sept. 29

Four shoplifters are sentenced on theft charges

Four women who were arrested after stealing more than $2,500 worth of clothing from a Coon Rapids store Nov. 28, 2016 have been sentenced in Anoka County District Court after each pleaded guilty to a felony theft charge.

Cheviance Ravon Slaughter, 19, Crystal, was the last to be sentenced Sept. 14 when she was placed in a diversion program through which she will have two years of intensive, supervised probation and perform 40 hours of community service work over a 120-day period. A warrant had been issued for her arrest April 12 after she had failed to appear at a court hearing; it was quashed Aug. 18, according to court records.

Patricia Ronelle Williams, 20, Brooklyn Park, was also put in the two-year diversion program when she was sentenced Jan. 10 and ordered to do 40 hours of community service work.

Zana Khadijah Johnson, 23, St. Paul, was placed on probation for five years Feb. 9, was given credit for 23 days spent in jail and must do community service work for an indeterminate period of time. Probation conditions included giving a DNA sample and taking a mental health assessment.

Amina Tiye Jackson, 22, Brooklyn Park, was also put on probation for five years at her sentencing hearing Feb. 27, given credit to 24 days spent in jail and ordered to perform 20 hours of indeterminate community service work. Her probation conditions included chemical dependency evaluation/treatment, counseling and submitting a DNA sample.

According to the complaint, Coon Rapids Police responded to a theft in progress at Kohl’s store on Riverdale Boulevard, where a loss prevention officer reported that four women were loading unpaid merchandise into mesh totes and a cart and appeared to be leaving the store without paying.

One woman, later identified as Slaughter, left first and got into a vehicle, while the other suspects, identified as Williams, Jackson and Johnson, exited through the east door with mesh bags and cart without paying and when officers tried to stop them in the parking lot using the lights and sirens on their squads, the women ran between cars in the lot discarding the mesh bags and cart before being apprehended.

Slaughter drove off, but armed with the license plate number, police stopped the vehicle and arrested her.

Video surveillance in Kohl’s showed all four women selecting items that were taken.

~ Peter Bodley

Charge dismissed but suspect still on the hook

A felony second-degree assault charge filed against a man arrested by Coon Rapids Police in a gas station parking lot July 23 was dismissed by the Anoka County Attorney’s Office Sept. 11.

But Kelvin Harris, 25, Brooklyn Park, is still on the hook because prosecutor Melissa Saterbak, assistant Anoka County Attorney, stated in a court document that Anoka County was not the proper jurisdiction and referred the case to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.

Harris and Musa Aziz Diakite, 22, Brooklyn Park, were both arrested when officers responded to a fight in a SuperAmerica gas station parking lot on Coon Rapids Boulevard.

Diakite was charged with felony simple robbery. He entered a not-guilty plea Aug. 24 and will have a pre-trial hearing Dec. 20 with a trial date of Jan. 16, 2018.

According to the complaint, the night of July 23 police received a report of five to seven males fighting in the SuperAmerica parking lot and on arrival, learned that several vehicles had left, but two males still in the parking lot told police that an argument had occurred at a soccer game in Brooklyn Park when Harris accused one of the men of stealing a bottle of cologne, which he denied.

The two left Brooklyn Park in a vehicle and Harris allegedly followed them in his car, driving erratically and colliding with their car multiple times, the basis for the second-degree assault charge, before they pulled into SuperAmerica.

A friend of Harris, Diakite also arrived at the gas station, entered the passenger side of the vehicle demanding the keys to take the vehicle, then allegedly grabbed a cell phone out of the hands of one of the men and fled in a car.

Police located the car with Diakite in it a short distance away and allegedly recovered the cell phone.

~ Peter Bodley

Roofing welder stolen from apartment roof

A roofing welder valued at $6,178 was reported stolen from the roof of a Coon Rapids apartment building Sept. 20.

According to the Coon Rapids Police report, crew from Langerman Exteriors, Inc., Brooklyn Park, were performing a multi-day repair job to the roof of Crest Oak Apartments, 9900 Bluebird St. NW.

The morning of Sept. 20, crews arrived to find the green welder missing, but the only access to the rooftop, the roof hatch, had been locked and secured, the police report states.

Police entered the welder as stolen in the National Crime Information Center (NCIC), an electronic clearinghouse of crime data.

~ Peter Bodley

Alleged ring thief caught in Ramsey

Star Brandy Gray, 20, of Minneapolis, was arraigned in Anoka County District Court Sept. 13 on a receiving stolen property charge, a felony.

Gray was arrested Sept. 11 around 8:30 p.m. at the Holiday gas station in Ramsey on Highway 10.

The day before, Gray was in Big Lake in someone’s basement while her mother and another woman were in the garage, according to the criminal complaint.

After Gray and her mother departed, the woman realized three rings, valued at $5,200, were missing, the complaint states.

She called Gray’s mother, who said Gray had stolen the rings and was trying to pawn them, according to the complaint.

The woman called Pawn America in Anoka and learned a woman fitting Gray’s description tried to pawn some items without an ID. She was told to leave, the complaint states.

The woman and her boyfriend were on their way to Anoka when they saw Gray and her boyfriend at the Holiday gas station, the complaint alleges.

Police found Gray and her boyfriend behind the gas station, and Gray’s boyfriend told the woman if she dropped the charges, he would show her where the rings were, the complaint states. He allegedly found all three rings where Gray had been walking when police arrived.

~ Olivia Alveshere

Coon Rapids man accused of assault, property damage

Cody Ray Stamnes, 24, of Coon Rapids allegedly assaulted another Coon Rapids man with a knife and slashed one of the man’s daughter’s car tires.

Stamnes was arrested Sept. 22 and arraigned in Anoka County District Court on second-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal property damage charges.

On Sept. 10, law enforcement arrived at a residence on Crooked Lake Boulevard. The homeowner told officers he was in the garage when he heard someone slashing the tire of his daughter’s car, which was in the driveway, the criminal complaint states.

The tire is valued at $100, the complaint states.

He allegedly saw Stamnes walk away from the vehicle and then scream at him, “Do you want to get stabbed?” while pointing a knife at him, according to the complaint.

The man backed away from Stamnes with his arms up, thinking that he was about to be stabbed, the complaint states.

But Stamnes got into a vehicle and drove away, the complaint states.

The man said he knows Stamnes because he is in the middle of a civil lawsuit with his daughter, according to the complaint.

~ Olivia Alveshere

Man allegedly fires gun, threatens to kill woman

A 69-year-old East Bethel man was arraigned in Anoka County District Court Sept. 15 on second-degree assault and threats of violence charges, both felonies.

Gregory Andrew Majors was arrested in St. Paul two days after allegedly firing a weapon in his home and threatening to kill a woman there, the criminal complaint states.

Around 11 p.m. Sept. 13, the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Naples Street in East Bethel where a woman said Majors fired a handgun multiple times in his bedroom before coming into the room she was in carrying the firearm, according to the complaint.

She said she tried to call 911, but he took her phone and held her down on the bed, threatening to kill her while holding the gun, the complaint alleges.

She told law enforcement she begged Majors to let her go so that she could see her grandchildren, and he eventually did, leaving the gun on the bed and exiting the residence, the complaint states.

Law enforcement found three handguns missing from the home and four presumed bullet holes in Majors’ closet, according to the complaint.

Arrested days later, Majors said in a post-Miranda statement that he fired several shots in his bedroom closet before he and the woman struggled over the gun because she tried to take it away from him, the complaint states.

Majors allegedly said he pushed her into her room and held her on the bed. He allegedly said that he was angry and did not know what he said to her, but he never put the gun to her head.

~ Olivia Alveshere