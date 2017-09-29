Anoka plans for 2.75% levy increase in 2018

Mandy has been with ABC Newspapers since 2007, when she joined the staff as the editor of the Anoka County Union. She has been the managing editor of the UnionHerald and Blaine Spring Lake Park Life since 2014.

Anoka property owners will see a small increase to the city portion of their property taxes in 2018.

The Anoka City Council earlier this month approved a preliminary budget and levy that includes a 2.75 percent tax increase.

That translates to a $4 increase in city property taxes for the average homeowner.

Anoka plans to levy taxpayers for $6.84 million next year, which accounts for just over half of the city’s $12.4 million general fund budget.

This is $375,000 lower than the levy proposed by staff when budget discussions began with the council earlier this year.

“We continue to plan for our future and have the necessary levy to operate efficiently and effectively,” said Finance Director Lori Yager.

The proposed levy increase, approved unanimously by the Anoka City Council, is $197,105 higher than 2017.

In 2018, the city will also receive a $103,175 increase in state aid as a result of action by the 2017 Legislature.

The general fund budget is up $337,880 over last year. While there were decreases of $252,500 in capital spending and $15,000 in transfers out for debt, staffing costs will increase $403,120 next year.

This includes the addition of two new full-time positions (one in parks and another in police) as well as a 3 percent pay increase for all staff.

According to Yager, an electric rate increase of $1 per month is also being proposed, along with a $1 increase in parking fines.

Increases are also planned for sewer services (26 cents per 100 cubic feet), storm water (40 cents per month) and recycling (50 cents per month).

The market values for residential properties continue to rise in Anoka. For 2018, the average home is valued at $206,200, a 7.5 percent increase over 2017.

This homeowner would pay about $706 in city taxes for 2018.

After hearing proposals from staff, City Council met in work session throughout the summer to hammer out a proposed levy and budget.

Spending highlights for 2018 include $126,000 for exterior upgrades at Green Haven Golf Club and Event Center, $3.4 million in street renewal projects, $850,000 for street surface improvement and $445,000 in park capital projects.

Preliminary tax levies must be certified to Anoka County by the end of the month. Council will vote on a final version in December, following a public hearing.

At that time, the levy can only stay the same or be decreased.

“Staff proposes a very complicated budget,” said Mayor Phil Rice. “They understand their needs and the council has to go through and approve all of that. We’ve looked at this and talked about it quite a bit during the prior month.”

When Council Member Brian Wesp asked what type of levy increases other cities are looking at for 2018, Yager said she won’t know for sure until cities certify their preliminary levies with their respective counties.

But Yager said she has heard anything from zero to 15 or 18 percent.

