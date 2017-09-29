Life crime briefs from the Sept. 29, 2017, edition

Damage to property leads to felony charge

A 33-year-old woman was arraigned Sept. 1 in Anoka County District Court on a felony charge of first-degree criminal damage to property.

Regina Kraimer on July 22 allegedly rammed a truck into a boat, hit a house, air conditioning and wooden fence, causing an estimated $3,650 of damage. This happened at a Spring Lake Park home in the 7700 block of Monroe Street, according to the criminal complaint.

Police were told that Kraimer had tried to take the truck from someone she had a previous relationship with. Residents at the home believe the truck owner did not want Kraimer using the truck and had it blocked in while he was at the Anoka County Workhouse.

~ Eric Hagen

Four charged with gambling crimes

The Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety apprehended four individuals for gambling crimes in Anoka County this month.

Erik Reid Benson, 37, of Spring Lake Park; Amanda Lee Rehbein, 31, of Princeton; Dayna Anne Vukonich, of Nashwauk, Minnesota; and Jacob Edward Podvin, 35, of Coon Rapids, are accused of cashing in a total of $3,788 in counterfeit pull tabs at bars and restaurants in Anoka, Hennepin and Ramsey counties.

On Sept. 13, Benson was charged with seven gambling felonies, Rehbein was charged with two gambling felonies and Vukonich was charged with one gambling felony.

Six days later, Podvin was charged with theft by swindle and one gambling felony.

On June 16, the manager of Biff’s Sports Bar and Grill in Spring Lake Park and the gambling manager of the Spring Lake Park Lions informed Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement that Benson allegedly cashed $500 in counterfeit pull tabs at Biff’s May 30 and another $224 June 15, according to the criminal complaint.

Games had too many winning tickets, and tickets were extra thick and did not line up right, the complaint states.

Additional investigation found that $426 in counterfeit pull tabs was also allegedly presented by Benson at Danno’s in Anoka. He returned the money when he was confronted by the pull tab seller, according to the complaint. Signed receipts for counterfeit pull tabs indicate that Benson took home $100 at the Mermaid in Mounds View and $200 at Wild Bills in Maple Grove.

Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement searched Benson’s vehicle, parked at Coon Rapids Public Storage, and found materials consistent with making counterfeit pull tab, the complaint states.

Benson admitted to making counterfeit pull tabs and cashing them with the help of others between May 24 and June 15. He said someone provided him with the winning pull tabs after stealing them from a storage unit, the complaint alleges.

Rehbein was filmed at Monte’s Bar in Spring Lake Park cashing counterfeit pull tabs for $300, and video from Willy’s Bar in Coon Rapids showed her collecting another $500, another criminal complaint states.

Vukonich signed receipts for $300 at Monte’s Bar and $100 at the Mermaid, a third complaint states. She allegedly said Benson made them and she agreed to split profits with him.

Video from Willy’s Bar shows Podvin receiving $100, according to a fourth complaint.

The Spring Lake Park Lions, Ramsey Lions, Climb Theater and Coon Rapids Little League all lost profit from counterfeit pull tabs, the complaints state.

~ Olivia Alveshere