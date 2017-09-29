Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF COON RAPIDS

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BEFORE THE COON RAPIDS CITY COUNCIL

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Coon Rapids City Council of the City of Coon Rapids, Minnesota will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, October 17, 2017 at approximately 7:00 p.m. in the City Hall located at 11155 Robinson Drive NW to take public comments on the following item:

Dissolution of the Springbrook Storm Drainage Tax District. The District was established to issue bonds for improvements in the district. Those bonds have been repaid, there is no further need to maintain the taxing district.

All persons interested may appear and be heard set forth above or may file written comments with the City Clerk prior to the date of the hearing set forth above.

Joan Lenzmeier

City Clerk

Published in the

Anoka County UnionHerald

September 29, October 6, 2017

