Riverdale Drive to become city street

Riverdale Drive will no longer be County Road 79, but instead will be a city street under a joint powers agreement with Anoka County approved by the Coon Rapids City Council Sept. 5.

The Anoka County Highway Department proposed the turnback of County Road 79 from the westerly city limits of Coon Rapids to the intersection with Round Lake Boulevard (County State Aid Highway 9) and it was first discussed at a council work session in April.

The half-mile section of road that wraps round Cub Foods in the Riverdale Crossing Shopping Center includes not only Riverdale Drive, but also a short segment of Northdale Boulevard from Round Lake Boulevard to Riverdale Drive, according to Public Works Director Tim Himmer.

Under the agreement, the city will take over maintenance of the road in return for a lump sum payment from the county for reconstruction of the street.

At the April work session, the county proposed $380,000 for mill and overlay work, but staff and council insisted the road was in need of full reconstruction because of its deteriorating condition.

Following negotiations, the county offered $684,000, a figure that Himmer said he and Assistant City Engineer Mark Hansen agreed would be enough for the reconstruction project.

Once the turnback is approved – the Anoka County Board still has to sign off on the joint powers agreement – staff will begin the planning process to reconstruct Riverdale Drive and Northdale Boulevard in 2018, according to Himmer.

In addition, the county has agreed to repair any existing potholes or large cracks by Oct. 9, the date the agreement is scheduled to go into effect, Himmer told the council.

The Riverdale Drive and Northdale Boulevard segment will become part of the city’s state aid system and mean an increase in Minnesota Department of Transportation state aid funding from state gas tax revenues, he said.

County Road 79 becomes North Street in Anoka at the border with Coon Rapids and earlier this year, the county board and Anoka City Council approved a joint powers agreement to turn back the Anoka segment of County Road 79 from the border with Coon Rapids to Seventh Avenue in exchange for a lump sum payment to reconstruct that section.

One option under consideration is for Coon Rapids and Anoka to package the reconstruction work into one combined project to potentially get better bids through economies of scale, Himmer said.

In addition, as part of the joint powers agreement with the city of Coon Rapids, the county has agreed to pay $5,000 toward the cost of a traffic study that will not only look at the Northdale Boulevard and Riverdale Drive intersection, but other traffic issues in the Riverdale area, according to Himmer.

At the council work session in April, Himmer described the three-way stop sign intersection as “goofy” and confusing and said city staff have received complaints about the lack of a stop sign for traffic coming from Northdale and entering the shopping center.

In April, the council directed staff to seek requests for proposal from consulting firms to perform a traffic study for the entire Riverdale shopping area, specifically the Riverdale Village and Riverdale Commons shopping centers either side of Main Street, a county state aid highway, with two other majors areas of concern being 124th Avenue and River Rapids Drive off Main Street in Riverdale Commons and the Costco exit on to Northdale Boulevard in Riverdale Village.

According to Himmer, he is currently looking at two proposals and has been working with the “main players.” The study is planned to be completed in 2018.

Members of the council were pleased with the results of the negotiations with the county on the joint powers agreement.

“Staff has done a good job of negotiating,” said Council Member Steve Wells.

Council Member Brad Greskowiak appreciated the efforts of staff, he said.