Roy C. Peterson

Roy Peterson, 91, of Fergus Falls died Wednesday, September 27, 2017 at the PioneerCare Center in Fergus Falls, Minnesota.

Roy Carl Peterson was born November 20, 1925 to Carl and Esther (Pedersen) Peterson in Anoka, MN. He was baptized and confirmed at Glen Cary Lutheran Church in Ham Lake, MN. Roy grew up in Ham Lake Township and attended Lake Netta Country School. He then worked on the family farm. When he was 17 he enlisted in the US Navy where he served in the South Pacific aboard the USS Saratoga aircraft carrier and was an Iwo Jima survivor. Roy was a witness to two atomic bomb tests. After his discharge, he came home to Ham Lake Township and attended school where he studied electronics.

On June 10, 1950, he was united in marriage to Elizabeth Lindgren at Glen Cary Lutheran Church in Ham Lake. The couple made their home in Anoka. Roy was employed with the Bureau of Engraving in Minneapolis. In 1971, he and Liz moved to Fergus Falls where they owned and operated Jewett Lake Resort. Roy was a well-loved bus driver for many years in Fergus Falls. He also was employed by Mable Murphy’s for a number of years.

Roy enjoyed relaxing, hunting, traveling, reminiscing with his navy buddies and spending time with children. He particularly enjoyed the time he spent with his family and grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Arnold, Harold and Alvin; and sister Mildred Rand.

Roy is survived by his wife, Elizabeth of Fergus Falls; children, Steven (Rose) of Maine Township, Andrew (Chris) of Andover, Kerry of Moorhead, Joel (Sue) of Fargo, Libby (Lyle) Barth of Fergus Falls, and Robyn Peterson of Hankinson, ND; brother, Norman of Circle Pines; sisters Adeline Hamm of Ham Lake and Loretta Phillips of Circle Pines; 15 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; numerous relatives and friends.

Funeral services 3 p.m., Monday, October 2, Glende-Nilson Funeral Home, Fergus Falls. Military Rites provided by VFW Post 612 and American Legion Post 30, Fergus Falls, MN. Funeral arrangements by Glende-Nilson Funeral Home, Fergus Falls. Condolences: www.GlendeNilson.com.