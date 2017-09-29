School Board – Anoka-Hennepin School District

SCHOOL BOARD OF INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 11

STATE OF MINNESOTA

MINUTES OF MEETING

The School Board of Anoka-Hennepin Independent School District No. 11 held a regular meeting on Monday, August 28, 2017, at the Sandburg Education Center, Anoka, Minnesota.

Vice Chair Anderson called the meeting to order at 6:30 p.m.

Vice Chair Anderson led the pledge of allegiance.

The following members were present: Marci Anderson, Bill Harvey, Nicole Hayes, and Jeff Simon. Tom Heidemann and William Fields were absent.

The School Board recognized Anoka-Hennepins Communication and Public Relations and Community Education departments for being awarded with ten national awards for communications excellence from the National School Public Relations Association (NSPRA). The Communication and Public Relations team includes Jim Skelly, director, Kay Villella, assistant director, Courtney Markuson, communications specialist, Derrick Williams, communications specialist and Janet Kimmel, communications assistant. Heather Peters, communications coordinator for Anoka-Hennepin Community Education, provided background on a Golden Circle designation awarded to the Got Veggies campaign, an effort to increase healthy food options for students.

CONSENT AGENDA

Jeff Simon moved and Nicole Hayes seconded the motion to approve the following consent agenda items:

1. Minutes from the August 14, 2017 School Board work session.

2. Personnel items as follows:

RETIREMENTS

A detailed list of the Resignations/Terminations, Layoffs and Recalls, Leave of Absence, Modified Leave of Absence, Appointments, Extra Service Agreements, Curriculum Writing, Behind the Wheel and Cash Disbursements is available through the Anoka-Hennepin ISD 11 home page on the Internet or at the district office located at 2727 N Ferry Street, Anoka, MN 55303. If you would like a printed copy of this portion of the minutes, please send a stamped, self-addressed envelope to the attention of Debbie Koffski at the above address.

3. Cash Disbursements Report

4. Cash Balance Report

5. Monthly Revenue & Expenditure

6. Donations and Scholarship Reports

The donations received for the month of August, 2017 are $41,605.60. A detailed list of the donations and scholarship funds received is available through the Anoka-Hennepin ISD 11 Home Page on the Internet or at the district office located at 2727 N Ferry Street, Anoka, MN 55303. If you would like a printed copy of this portion

of the minutes, please send a stamped, self-addressed envelope to the attention of Debbie Koffski at the above address.

7. Approved Designation of Identified Official with Authority Update.

8. Approved Police Liaison Agreements-Blaine & Coon Rapids.

Motion passed.

Michele Weitzel and Rick Heller provided communication items for board consideration.

Superintendent Law gave a report to the Board and reviewed the Board calendar. He highlighted many of our back-to-school activities including various staff development sessions as well as curriculum updates that happened over the summer. He thanked all staff involved for their hard work to ensure better instruction in the fall. Our high school and elementary open houses will take place on August 29 and middle school open houses are scheduled for August 30. He wished all staff and students a great year!

Keith Paulson, director of transportation, provided an update of new laws and rules in effect relating to student safety on the bus. Paulson highlight a new regulation for bus drivers to activate eight-way lighting for their stop on a road with a right-hand turn lane, a law that impacts over 150 bus stops in the district. Paulson also highlighted a new law which prohibits parents or other adults from entering the school bus without consent from the driver. Anoka-Hennepin operates the states largest system of student transportation, and the district places a high priority on student safety.

The School Board held a first reading to consider updates and modifications to the existing Policy 510.10, seventh and eighth grade student participation in high school athletics, which provides guidance for middle-school athletes to participate in high school activity programs.

Policy 613.1, district graduation requirements, has been updated to remove outdated language but the existing graduation requirements have not been changed. The School Board held a first reading to update the policy. It will come back for board approval at a future board meeting.

Jeff McGonigal, associate superintendent for secondary schools, provided an update on high school MCA/ACT testing dates in relation to the school calendar.

Chuck Holden, chief operations officer, and Heather Peters, communications coordinator for community education, provided an update on new signage and procedures to improve security around school entrances. The changes impact the Adventures Plus program and access to the facilities for parents and students.

Jim Skelly, director of communication and public relations, and Kay Villella, assistant director of communication and public relations, provided an overview of communications activities for the Fit for the Future referendum. Information was provided regarding voting information and upcoming community meetings regarding the referendum.

Paul Cady, general counsel, presented a contract for board approval for the Minnesota Association of Supervisory Engineers (MASE). Vice Chair Anderson motioned to approve the contract as presented. Jeff Simon seconded. Motion passed.

Paul Cady, general counsel presented the master agreement with child nutrition site supervisors for approval. Jeff Simon motioned to approve the master agreement as presented. Bill Harvey seconded. Motion passed.

Board Member Hayes wanted to wish staff, students, and parents a great start to the school year. She is looking forward to visiting schools and staff this fall, and she spoke on behalf of all board members that they are happy to come out and talk about the needs of the district and help the district get off to a good start.

Vice Chair Anderson proposed under Minnesota State Law 13D.03 sub 1 that they move into a closed session to deal with matters of labor negotiations and that will take place after a closed session on matters of educational data. The closed session will be held in the Michael Sullivan Room. Jeff Simon seconded the motion. Motion carried. Vice Chair Anderson recessed the meeting at 7:28 p.m. The meeting reconvened in closed session at 7:38 p.m. to discuss educational data.

Vice Chair Anderson recessed the meeting at 8:05 p.m. The meeting reconvened in closed executive session at 8:10 p.m. to discuss negotiations.

The meeting reconvened in open session at 8:25 p.m. Bill Harvey moved and Nicole Hayes seconded the motion to adjourn the meeting. Motion passed.

Published in the

Anoka County UnionHerald, Blaine/Spring Lake Park Life

September 29, 2017

737878