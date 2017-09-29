Writer’s Block: Reflecting on news stories from the past year

This past week, I submitted several stories I was most proud of over the last year into contest for ECM Publishers and the Minnesota Newspaper Association. Eric Hagen

Most of the time, I have trouble lingering on stories too long since I have anywhere from six to 10 to prepare for the following week.

So it’s always a treat when I can look through newspapers to recall some of my favorite stories as I decide what’s best to enter into competitions against my peers.

It’s also a time for me to reflect on how lucky I am to meet so many fascinating people. Not everyone has a happy story to share, of course. But I truly take pride in knowing that I can at least play a role in sharing their stories with strangers who may emphasize with them and potentially reach out to offer their help.

I still receive emails from people who want to share their stories of how Agent Orange has impacted them. They read a story I did early in 2016 on a community forum hosted by the Anoka County Vietnam Veterans Chapter 470.

Members from this active chapter have also walked 60 miles from Anoka to St. Joseph for Jacob Wetterling, and all missing children. This started in December 1989, which was just two months after Jacob was abducted. They walked at least 10 miles every year and did the 60-mile walk four more times. On Dec. 10, 2016, they walked the one mile separating the Wetterling home to the field where Jacob was abducted. After many years of searching for answers, the man who abducted and killed Jacob confessed.

The story that took the most legwork but was also the most rewarding was writing about the Anoka County Veterans Court. Blair Buccicone, an assistant county attorney, provided me a lot of access to meetings where I heard frank discussions about individuals’ cases. I also was able to bring a camera into court with permission from Anoka County District Court Judge Jenny Walker Jasper so I could capture moments of veterans graduating from the veterans court.

I spoke with veterans Mike Neault and Ron Larson. They openly shared stories of substance abuse and how the veterans court had helped them turn their lives around.

My only regret was that such a small part of the story was dedicated to them. There was so much information to get across in the article and I didn’t want to focus too much on two people since the court has touched so many lives. But there were a lot of things they said that I wish I would have had space for.

An ongoing story is Hastings Street residents paying for basements damaged by a sewer back-up during a heavy rainfall in September 2016. I heard a lot of stories, saw photographs and toured one gutted basement. Nobody has accepted blame. Through its insurance representatives, the city of Blaine said S.R. Weidema did not do enough to keep water out of the sanitary sewer system while the road was being reconstructed. Amerisure, the insurance company representing S.R. Weidema, said the sewer back-up was caused by extensive rain, the city’s design of the storm sewer system or pre-existing building code violations.

The city of Blaine offered $10,000 no-interest loans per household that do not have to be repaid unless the property is sold within the next 20 years. The Blaine City Council has also not levied any assessments against property owners for the road work.

But the loan was not enough to cover all the damages and residents have been communicating with attorneys. Trouble is that legal fees are expensive and there’s no guarantee of what will happen in a courtroom. This is an ongoing story I will continue to follow.

