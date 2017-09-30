Family Promise hosts largest fundraiser to date, Keillor headlines

Since 2013, I have primarily covered the Anoka-Hennepin and Spring Lake Park school districts as well as the city of Spring Lake Park for ABC Newspapers.

Family Promise in Anoka County raised more than $25,800 during its first Hotdish for Homelessness fundraiser at Lord of Life Church in Ramsey Sept. 21.

More than 500 people turned up for the event, which was Family Promise in Anoka County’s largest fundraiser to date.

The Otto Bremer Foundation promised to match up to $10,000 raised that evening, so Family Promise will have even more to work with implementing Home for Keeps and Initial Response programs.

Individual gifts came in anywhere from $5 to $10,000 Sept. 21.

“All of that adds together to a unified program that makes a difference,” said David Frei, executive director of Family Promise in Anoka County. “Everybody just kind of stepped up.”

The fundraiser featured entertainment by Garrison Keillor and, of course, plenty of beef goulash and chicken wild rice hot dish to go around.

Keillor spoke and sang for about an hour before Frei presented.

Last year, Family Promise in Anoka County served 20 families, 76 people total, with the help of 18 host and partner congregations.

Congregations house families at their facilities overnight, and in the morning, families are transported to the Family Promise of Anoka County Day Center in Ramsey. From there, they can get transportation to work or school, shower, wash clothes, work with a case management team and more.

Two new initiatives will expand Family Promise’s work locally.

The Home for Keeps program will allow homeless families to transition to homeownership in a manufactured housing unit that has been donated and refurbished.

Family Promise in Anoka County has received two manufactured homes to date – one in Blaine and one in Cedar – and will work to have at least one of those ready for a family to inhabit by the end of the year, according to Frei.

Earlier this year, Anoka County received a grant from the national Family Promise office to move the program forward, and funds raised at Hotdish for Homelessness with help.

Additionally, Family Promise in Anoka County hopes to reach more individuals through its Initial Response program.

Currently, the organization does not have the resources to serve families beyond those it works with neighboring congregations to house – typically 20 to 25 annually, according to Frei.

Hiring a case manager to start working with families on Family Promise’s wait list is a goal of Family Promise locally.

“We can kind of skirt around our capacity issues that way,” Frei said.

He expects the number of families served to immediately double and eventually triple with a new case manager in place.

Family Promise of Anoka County plans to actively start looking to hire by the end of October, according to Frei.

He intends for Hotdish for Homelessness to become an annual fundraiser for the nonprofit organization.

For more information about Family Promise in Anoka County, visit www.familypromiseanoka.org.

If you or someone you know are in need of housing, call one of the following points of access in Anoka County:

-If you are a single adult or part of a family seeking housing, call The Salvation Army at 763-755-6873.

-If you are age 21 or younger, call the YMCA at 763-493-3052.

[email protected]