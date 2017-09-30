Sand bunkers project at Bunker Hills Golf Course

The Coon Rapids City Council gave the green light Sept. 19 to the second phase of a three-phase project to make improvements to the sand bunkers at the city’s Bunker Hills Golf Course.

The council approved plans and specifications and ordered bids for the project to renovate and reduce the number of bunkers on the original front nine holes built in 1968. A contract award will be considered by the council Oct. 17.

Bunkers on the new nine (constructed in 1990) were renovated and reduced by two in 2016, while plans are to make sand bunker improvements on the original back nine in 2019, according to Tim Anderson, Bunker Hills golf pro and manager.

The existing sand bunkers are too large, have deteriorated edging and liners that have become exposed and ripped, Anderson told the council.

“Reducing the size of the bunkers and eliminating the liners will dramatically decrease staff time on maintenance and repair and eliminate safety concerns from the fabric liners in the bunkers,” he said.

Thirty-three existing sand bunkers on the original front nine will be affected by the project.

Two will be taken out completely and the others made smaller, according to Anderson.

They will be 60 percent of the original size and grass based with a flat sand bottom in contrast to the current bunkers, Anderson said.

Some will also be moved to “more strategic 21st century locations” to take into account changes in the golf game, for example, longer drives, he said.

According to Anderson, the improvements will improve the pace of play and the enjoyment and playability of the golf course as well as substantially reduce operational costs.

These improvements “will be very sustainable in the long term,” Anderson said.

Bunkers renovated in the first phase of the overall project have “received very positive reviews from facility users,” he said.

Work on the front nine bunkers will start in March and be completed in May, Anderson said.

Funding for the project, which has an estimated cost of $228,000, is included in the golf course’s 2018 capital improvement budget, he told the council.