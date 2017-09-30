Yoga by Blisstopia opens in Blaine

I cover the cities of Andover, Blaine and Ramsey. I have worked at ABC Newspapers since August 2007.

A new yoga studio opened in Blaine on Sept. 8.

Yoga by Blisstopia is located at 10611 Baltimore St. NE, which is within a shopping center that is close to Bricks Kitchen & Pub and the Blaine Post Office.

Classes are held seven days a week. For more details, visit www.yogabyblisstopia.com and click on the “Schedule” link.

Hot Yoga takes place in a heated room for increased detoxification, circulation and elasticity of the muscles. There are two class options depending on how advanced you are.

Those looking for increased strength and flexibility could try a vinyasa yoga class.

Curvy Yoga classes provide “a safe and accessible place for people of all shapes, sizes and abilities to practice yoga in a body positive and supportive environment,” according to Yoga by Blisstopia’s description.

Prenatal yoga incorporates gentle postures, breathwork, vocal toning and meditation to gain flexibility and become more relaxed during pregnancy.

Restorative yoga classes can help someone relieve chronic stress.

There are also classes for beginners to teach basic yoga postures.

New customers can take the first class for free.

Natalie Septer, assistant general manager, said there are many health benefits of yoga including stress reduction, flexibility and strength.

Healthy dining is also encouraged beyond the classes.

“It’s holistic wellness in one package,” said Lana Anderson, who owns the business with her husband Mark Anderson.

Yoga by Blisstopia also offers workshops on chakras, meditation, Ayurveda and hypnosis for birth.

Private sessions are also offered to encompass techniques such as past life regression, healing touch and Reiki.

Owning a physical fitness studio is not a new venture for Mark and Lana Anderson. They also own TITLE Boxing Club locations in Coon Rapids and Arden Hills.

Lana Anderson is excited that Yoga by Blisstopia’s neighbors in the shopping center will be Core Nutrition and InnerBeauty Med Spa. Core Nutrition is already open and the tenant space for InnerBeauty is currently under construction.

“It was kind of like a calling,” she said. “Everything merged together at the perfect time to say, ‘You need to do this.’”

